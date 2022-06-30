U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 30

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Biden v. Texas the court held that the government’s rescission of Migrant Protection Protocols did not violate section 1225 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the then-Secretary of Homeland Security’s October 29 Memoranda constituted valid final agency action.

Read the court's opinion at https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-954_7l48.pdf

In West Virginia v. EPA the court held that Congress did not grant the Environmental Protection Agency in Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act the authority to devise emissions caps based on the generation shifting approach the agency took in the Clean Power Plan.

Read the court's opinion at https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1530_n758.pdf