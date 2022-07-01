AUTOVISTA GROUP LAUNCHES GAME-CHANGING NEW SCHWACKE PLATFORM FOR GERMANY’S AUTOMOTIVE DEALERS
Autovista Group’s new Schwacke is an innovative platform that provides trusted pricing and valuation information in addition to a wealth of industry insights.
Our new Schwacke platform transforms the way car dealers are able to access business-critical pricing information, helping our customers make accurate and profitable pricing decisions.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autovista Group has unveiled its cutting-edge Schwacke used car sales management system – a new platform-based application set to revolutionise vehicle valuations and stock management for dealers throughout Germany.
— Thorsten Barg, Managing Director – Schwacke
“This is a game-changer for our industry and will transform the way that car dealers are able to access business-critical pricing information,” says Thorsten Barg, Managing Director – Schwacke. “Our new Schwacke platform pulls together our wealth of exceptional services, market-leading pricing data, and access to industry insight in one place and is accessible to our customers 24/7, from any device.”
The new easy-to-use Schwacke platform has been designed from the ground up to fit into dealers’ business and work processes and help them make the most accurate and profitable pricing decisions.
From accurately identifying a vehicle, assessing trade-in values and repair costs, managing stock to determining a price, completing sales, and planning for the future, Schwacke gives dealers quick access to the tools and data they need to make informed decisions, protect profit margins, and grow their businesses.
“Our new Schwacke platform provides intuitive operation with a modern easy-to-use interface,” adds Thorsten. “Valuation and inventory lists can be configured by customers themselves and adapted to their specific needs and offers can be sent directly from the application to resellers, saving valuable time and safeguarding the sale.”
Using the new Schwacke platform, customers will be able to:
• Access all Schwacke datasets and services including valuations, Live Retail prices, and repair estimates
• Track KPIs and metrics to help pinpoint the precise value of a vehicle at a glance as well as judge its market appeal with our desirability index
• Proactively manage stock against live retail prices and average stock days to keep one step ahead of competitors
• Estimate repair costs at the highest level of granularity for full margin calculation
The seamless integration of Schwacke Live Retail data from the company’s in-depth market observations and highly accurate statistical analysis offers customers a complete view of the marketplace. Combined with trade-specific market valuations, it gives dealers a 360° view of vehicle values and helps them make intelligent buying decisions and sell as quickly as possible at the right price point.
“Pricing is the single greatest lever at your disposal if you want to improve profitability and cash flow,” says Sam Keates, Chief Content Officer for Autovista Group. “Our new Schwacke platform takes the guesswork out of all pricing decisions – both buying in a vehicle at a sensible price and determining the appropriate asking price for a quick turnover. It also helps to build internal capabilities across your company to improve effectiveness and save time.”
“The launch of the all-new Schwacke platform in Germany marks a milestone in the European rollout of this new automotive pricing platform for Autovista Group. It sets a new standard for the industry, helping our customers with the information they need to be as profitable as possible, and cementing our position as the clear leaders in pan-European automotive pricing information,” adds Thorsten.
Please click here for more information about Schwacke or to request a demo.
-ENDS-
Notes to Editors:
About Autovista Group
Autovista Group provides trusted pricing, valuation, and specification insights for Europe’s automotive decision-makers. We combine human intelligence with data and technology to give our clients an independent, 360⁰ view of the market, helping them to understand how to price, when and where to sell, and how to manage risk.
Schwacke, Autovista, Eurotax, Glass's, Rødboka and Autovista24 are our highly respected, market-leading brands. In each of our businesses across Europe, we combine unrivalled automotive experience with cutting-edge systems and best-in-class data, enabling our expert analysts to turn data into insights and provide customers with business-critical industry intelligence.
For further information
For further information and/or an interview with one of the Autovista Group/Schwacke team, please contact Kirstin Stocker on kirstin.stocker@autovistagroup.com or on +44 (0) 7802 632147
Kirstin Stocker
Autovista Group
email us here