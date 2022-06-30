Submit Release
New Attorney General Praises Staff In First Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Contact: Tony Mangan, 605-773-6196

PIERRE, S.D. – On his first day in office, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo encouraged his new staff Wednesday to keep doing what they are doing for the people of South Dakota.

Vargo, who was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem Tuesday to become attorney general, held a brief introductory staff meeting. The new Attorney General assured employees that he plans no big changes in the five months that he will serve as the Attorney General.

“I have faith in the people in this room,” he said during the meeting at the Mickelson Law Enforcement Center. “I want you to keep doing what you have been doing for the people of this state.”

Vargo invited staff members to stop by his Pierre office and introduce themselves. He also plans to hold meetings with individuals and office programs throughout the state.

“You know things,” he told staff members. “I want to help you do your jobs by providing you with the resources you need.”

The new Attorney General is taking a leave of absence from his job as Pennington County State’s Attorney. Vargo admitted he doesn’t know all of the issues that the Attorney General’s Office is involved in, but said he can’t wait to get started.

“I am excited to be here,” Vargo said. “I hope to be a better state’s attorney after being here.”

                                                                                      -30-

New Attorney General Praises Staff In First Meeting

