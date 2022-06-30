Connected Enterprise Market Size is projected to reach USD 2,967 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9%: Straits Research

The global connected enterprise market size had a share of USD 262.2 billion in 2021, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% and reach the value of USD 2,967 billion during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is envisioned to grow at a CAGR of 27% and reach USD 2,421 billion by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A connected enterprise is an ecosystem for doing business in which all of the company's operations are digitized. This includes crucial areas of operation such as sales and customer service, finance and human resources, production and research and development, engineering and logistics, and marketing. An affiliated company has the potential to significantly improve its industry-specific maneuvering and operations, which could have significant implications for competitiveness. Connected enterprises can utilize data analytics-based intelligent processes because they foster secure connections and do not cause any friction between people, processes, and equipment.

An enterprise network that has been configured effectively contributes to increased productivity and a reduction in operating expenses. A connected business will use the Internet of Things (IoT) to boost their productivity and gain additional insights. A company's ability to synchronize its people and technological operations while also cultivating a deeper level of collaboration can be facilitated by employing a connected enterprise strategy as part of a digital transformation initiative.

The capability to make better decisions by utilizing data and analytics is a significant part of the definition of a connected enterprise, and it is becoming increasingly important. This is different from gaining knowledge from traditional statistics; a connected enterprise has access to more insightful data in real-time, which is immediately analyzed to improve operational efficiency. Connected enterprise solutions provide massively advancing opportunities for high product utilization, new functionalities, enhanced capabilities, and increased product dependability beyond conventional product categories. The constantly shifting nature of solutions and services is reshaping the activities along the value chain, making it possible for vendors to invest in research and development to provide distinctive products. The connected enterprise shares data across all of its devices, people, and processes to optimize processes from beginning to end. Because of this, companies can react more quickly to the actions of their customers and suppliers, as well as to shifting market conditions and opportunities. The connected enterprise value chain analysis includes component manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, technology providers, distributors, and end-users.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/connected-enterprise-market/request-sample





Incrementing Automation Need for Process Industries to Drive the Market of Connected Enterprise

Automation in manufacturing processes has been gaining popularity in recent years due to its capacity to improve product quality while simultaneously lowering overall costs. The increasing prevalence of technology such as the internet of things (IoT) and big data has increased the demand for automation in today's manufacturing sectors. Due to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the rise of the manufacturing revolution, end-use industries are increasingly adopting connected enterprise solutions. These solutions incorporate enterprise-level information technology with plant-floor technology and convert data into intuitive working capital to facilitate improved decision-making.

The connected enterprise is accelerating industrial performance through the convergence of information technology and operational technology to access and capitalize on transactional, operational, and business data to improve the performance of the industry as a whole and the performance of individual plants and supply chains. Customers benefit from enterprise risk management, a quicker time to market, increased asset utilization, and a lower total cost of ownership when they work with a connected enterprise.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/connected-enterprise-market/global/





Regional Insights

It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 27% by the year 2030. It is envisioned that the region of Asia-Pacific will be the most significant, with China serving as the most critical market for connected enterprises. This is because China has the highest number of devices connected globally. The companies operating in this region are constructing connected infrastructure in geographical areas that were not previously exploited for their resources to boost their profits.

In addition to this, the region is distinguished by the extensive production networks and the significant presence of manufacturing economies. It is anticipated that this will lead to an increase in spending on connected technologies, which will, in turn, lead to an increase in innovative business solutions and services. Due to the presence of businesses engaged in manufacturing, automation, and retail, it is anticipated that the market for connected enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region will expand at a significant rate in the coming years.

The revenue from the European region will increase at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. It is estimated that the rising utilization of automation and the requirement for higher levels of flexibility and functionality will positively impact the expansion of the industry. This is because both of these factors require higher levels of both. Additionally, the region's healthcare and telecommunications industries have begun to implement internet-enabled solutions and devices to improve the quality of service they provide to their respective customer bases.

The connected enterprise platforms provide a solution that is optimized to cut down on the amount of time required to bring a product to market while also providing end-users with an end-to-end and fully enabled solution. It provides a user interface and tools that facilitate the modeling and creation of new interactive applications in a suitable manner. As a consequence, this contributes to the region's ongoing economic expansion.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/connected-enterprise-market/request-sample





Key Highlights

The global connected enterprise market is expected to project at a CAGR of 27.9% and to reach USD 2.967 billion by 2030.

is expected to project at a and to reach USD 2.967 billion by 2030. Based on region , the market in Asia-Pacific to grow at a CAGR of 27% by 2030.

, the market in Asia-Pacific to grow at a by 2030. The market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 26% and reach USD 2,212 billion during the forecast period.

and reach USD 2,212 billion during the forecast period. Based on the component , the solution segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% by 2030.

, the solution segment is expected to grow at a by 2030. Based on application, the manufacturing segment is expected to have the largest share of USD 1,960 billion at a CAGR of 27% by 2030.





Competitive Players in the Market

Significant players in the global connected enterprise market are

Accelerite

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Company

Harman International

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

MachineShop Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Wipro Limited





Market News

In 2022 , Cisco Systems, Inc. announced the Cisco Cloud Controls Framework release.

, Cisco Systems, Inc. announced the Cisco Cloud Controls Framework release. In 2022 , Cisco Systems and General Motors will collaborate to modernize and automate the development process for vehicle development data performance testing.

, Cisco Systems and General Motors will collaborate to modernize and automate the development process for vehicle development data performance testing. In 2022, Harman International and its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit to become a member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance.





Global Connected Enterprise Market: Segmentation

By Application

Manufacturing

BFSI, IT & Telecom

Retail, Healthcare

Food & Beverage

By Component



Solution (Manufacturing Execution System, Customer Experience Management, Business Analytics, Application Value Management, Remote Monitoring)

Services (Professional, Managed)

Platform (Connectivity Management, Application Enablement And Development, Device Management)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Connected Enterprise Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Applications Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Manufacturing

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 BFSI, IT & Telecom

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Retail, Healthcare

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Food & Beverage

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Component Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Platform

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Accelerite

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.5 General Electric Company

8.6 Harman International

8.7 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.8 IBM Corporation

8.9 Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

8.10 MachineShop, Inc

8.11 Microsoft Corporation

8.12 PTC Inc

8.13 Rockwell Automation, Inc

8.14 Verizon Communications Inc.

8.15 Wipro Limited

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/connected-enterprise-market/toc





News Media

Edge Computing: Expanding Possibilities





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Enterprise Data Management Market : Information by Component (Software, Services), Services (Managed, Professional), Organization (Small-Medium, Large), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market : Information by Component (Software), Type (Risk Management), Business Function, Vertical (BFSI), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Enterprise Mobility Management Market : Information by Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Device Type, Industry Vertical, and Region — Forecast till 2027

Quality Management Software Market : Information by Solution (Complaint Handling, Document Control), Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-Use, and Regions-Forecast till 2027

IoT Integration Market : Information by Service (Device and Platform Management Services) Organization Size (Large Enterprise), Application (Smart Retail), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Blockchain IoT Market : Information by Offering (Hardware, Software), Application (Smart Contracts, Data Security), End-User (Energy and Utility), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com