Business Reporter: The technology and talent for building exceptional customer experiences

What should established players of the financial sector do to stay competitive against fintechs?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In two video interviews published on Business Reporter, Wizeline’s Founder and CEO, Bismarck Lepe, and Chief Business Officer, Javier Gagliardo, talk about the importance of implementing state-of-the-art digital technologies to enhance customer experience in the financial sector. While digital-native fintechs are positioned to do so leveraging AI, machine learning and data analytics, industry incumbents operating on legacy technologies face a greater challenge. Therefore, to stay in the game, traditional financial institutions need to recruit the right talent and adopt robust technology strategies to create user experiences on par with those offered by their new competitors.
Today, the customers of banks are looking for products and services that simplify the user experience and put them in control of their finances – enabling them to manage their money, make investments or apply for loans easily and securely how and when they want. In order to design and build easy-to-use applications that are personalized, secure and scalable, financial service providers must invest in the right technologies and find the best talent to support the transformation of digital technologies and processes.
The first step financial institutions must take on the path toward application modernization is move their compute, data processing and engineering into the cloud, which will allow them to utilize the power of AI and machine learning to make faster, data-driven decisions. Once in cloud, they can begin building user-centric applications and leverage AI and machine learning techniques to personalize the customer experiences. Banks can also save on operating costs, strengthen security and reduce risks with automated fraud detection and credit checking services.
