Conquest Cyber Announced as 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year for US Defense & Intelligence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquest Cyber announced today that they have been named the 2022 Microsoft US Defense and Intelligence Partner of the Year. Conquest Cyber has been recognized for its outstanding successes and innovations in cyber defense for their ARMED (Adaptive Risk Management Executive Decision support) Platform and SCyOps (Strategic Cyber Operations) elements.
“Our approach includes configuring the customer's environment to fully integrate the latest detection and response solutions into applicable governance to detect malicious activities, and other breach indicators. Through Microsoft's Security Stack, Conquest configures all new attack vectors and protocols. In turn, we can detect potential incidents in the customer's technology ecosystem,” explains Doug Kim, Senior Vice President of Cyber Risk at Conquest.
Out of nearly 800 submissions across the US region, Conquest Cyber was selected as a winner for their achievements and exceptional contributions alongside Microsoft in the Defense and Intelligence industry. Conquest Cyber occupies a unique niche in cybersecurity and risk management, developing solutions that combine the two with compliance.
“This is a great honor considering the long history of collaboration between Conquest and Microsoft. My tenure leading the company has seen us shift to a more national security centric focus, aligning to our US critical infrastructure sectors and the industrial base supporting US Defense and Intelligence. By receiving this honor it further strengthens the partnership - validating the incredible progress both Conquest and Microsoft have made in securing the sectors critical to our way of life”, says Jeffrey J. Engle, Chairman and President of Conquest Cyber.
Winners were announced on June 29th, 2022. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, MSUS, highlight US-specific partner impact and the outstanding Microsoft-based solutions these Microsoft partners have developed.
About Conquest Cyber
Conquest is an elite cyber security company that protects our nation’s defense and critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, energy, finance, and manufacturing. Conquest helps companies achieve cyber resilience and conquer cyber risk. Their cutting-edge tools provide unparalleled visibility, control, and protection they need to scale and grow with confidence. Originally established to address digital transformation challenges in enterprise, Conquest refocused on secure digital transformation and cyber resiliency in 2018 with the addition of Jeffrey J. Engle. This led to the deployment of our flagship product ARMED™ and cemented our place on the front lines – creating a competitive advantage for our customers on the new frontline for freedom.
