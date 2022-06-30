Rugged Tablet Market Size Hit USD 1,787.1 Million at CAGR of 7.3%, By 2030

Reports And Data

Rugged Tablet Market Size – USD 940.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced rugged tablets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution of Internet, rise in the demand from the defence sector, availability of free apps such as Google drive, Microsoft 365, TeamViewer, durability, long lasting battery, ability to withstand extreme conditions are key factors contributing to high CAGR of rugged tablets during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global rugged tablets market was valued at USD 940.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,787.1 Million by year 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The study covers in-depth information regarding rugged tablets which are specially designed computers which can sustain harsh environments and can be easily operated in rough conditions such as extreme temperatures, strong vibrations, dry or wet conditions. Rugged tablets comprise of 3 types- fully rugged, semi rugged, ultra-rugged. Ability of operating without any trouble in highly severe conditions, durability, availability of free apps such as Microsoft 365, TeamViewer and google drive, rise in the demand from the defence sector long lasting battery of rugged tablets are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However, high costs and increasing competition which affects the traditional vendors are the major hindrance for market growth during the years 2020-2028

Key players in the global rugged market include Panasonic, Getac, Dell, HP, and Xplore, among others.

Key findings from the report suggest

• America is the dominating player in the global market for rugged tablets. Further it is also the fastest growing market all across the globe. Xplore and Panasonic are the two popular and highest manufacturing brands in US. 48% of the growth comes from US.

• Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% owing it to rapid development in the commercial as well as industrial sectors..

• Fully rugged tablets dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2028.

• Scratch resistant screens that are readable in direct sun, fully sealed keywords to restrict intrusion of dust or any liquids, strength, durability, go anywhere productivity are some of the key features of rugged tablets.

• Advantages of rugged tablets over conventional tablets is the primary factor driving the market growth. Sand, dust, dirt, ice, water can do no harm to rugged tablets which on other hand easily damages usual consumer tablets. In comparison to the usual consumer tablets, each element in the rugged tablets is thicker, stronger and fastened together more robustly.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the rugged tablets market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Fully Rugged

Semi-Rugged

Ultra-Rugged

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Windows

Android

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Defense

Construction

Healthcare

Agricultural

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Key Advantages of Rugged Tablet Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Rugged Tablet industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Rugged Tablet market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.