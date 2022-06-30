MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons July 13 & 14 at Trenton

Body

Trenton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer its free Discover Nature — Fishing classes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 13 and 14, at the North Central Missouri College’s Barton Farm Campus south of Trenton. These classes will teach newcomers how to fish and can help experienced anglers learn new methods. The classes are open to all ages and individuals and families are welcome to attend.

The class on July 13 will cover Lesson 1 and Lesson 2 of Discover Nature — Fishing. The instructor will talk about basic fishing tackle and techniques, native fish species, and handling fish. Then the class will go fishing at a lake. MDC staff and volunteers will help new anglers with bait, casting, handling fish, and solving glitches. The class on July 14 will cover Lesson 3 and Lesson 4. Instruction will be more detailed about tackle, lures, and fishing strategies. Then once again, participants will go fishing.

Upon completion of the course, each registered participant will get to take home one piece of fishing tackle such as a tackle box or fishing pole. Participants ages 16 to 65 must have a Missouri fishing permit. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

Registration is required. To register for the July 13 session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45v. To register for the July 14 session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Sk.