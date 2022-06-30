State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for July 1

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) are scheduled to meet on July 1 at 2 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed virtually via WebEx.

It will be proceeded by meetings of the Homes Committee (10 a.m.), Cemetery Committee (11:15 a.m.), and Rules Review Committee (12:30 p.m.). Committee meetings will also be available virtually.

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.