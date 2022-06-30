Automated People Mover Market to Surpass US$ 4.3 Bn by 2032 As Demand for Efficient Urban Transit Solutions Grows | Future Market Insights, Inc.

China is expected to emerge as the leading market for automated people movers in East Asia by 2032. Manufacturers in China are exporting a large number of automated people movers globally

Rising demand for transit solutions at airports will fuel sales in the market. Air travel is becoming increasingly popular as a result of reasons such as reduced travel time and improved comfort.

The number of airports is expanding across the world, and the size of airports is also increasing. Interconnection between terminals and multimodal transit must be dependable and efficient. Automated people movers are frequently used at airports to carry passengers with minimal wait times. For brief journeys, automated people movers are utilized to transport a large group of roughly 300 individuals in a short amount of time.

These solutions offer driverless transportation with minimum headways. Decreasing headways along with automated system gives maximum operational efficiency. Predominant manufacturers in the APM market are inclining towards development of the technological advanced products to cater to requirements such as low operational expenditure on equipment, installation cost, and safety.

Automated people movers need little capital since they are equipped with smart technology and optimal design solutions that assure maximum passenger capacity. Additionally, these movers rely on electricity and a cable mechanism, resulting in minimal system operating costs.

“Automated people movers that are technologically advanced provide design benefits in addition to cost savings. Since much of the equipment is made-to-order, getting contracts is critical for manufacturers. Obtaining contracts for operations and maintenance will continue to be a key strategy for leading players in the automated people mover market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on system type, demand for duo rail is projected to increase at a 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the airport segment is expected to grow Y-o-Y by 4.7% in 2022.

Total sales in the U.S. automated people mover market are expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1 Bn by 2032.

Demand for automated people movers across GCC countries will increase at a 6.9% CAGR over the assessment period.

China will account for a dominant share in the East Asia automated people mover market, with total sales reaching US$ 305.7 Mn by 2032.





Competitive Landscape

The global automated people mover market is significantly consolidated among Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III players. The leading players in the market account for 75 to 80% share in the market on a value basis.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to Siemens, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH, PT Len Industri (Persero), LEITNER AG, Coester Group HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY IHI Corporation, Alstom and other.

Key Segments Covered In Automated People Mover Market Analysis

By System Type:

Monorail

Duo Rail

Automated Guide Way Transit or Maglev





By Application:

Airport

Urban Transit

Amusements Parks

Shopping or Commercial Centers

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa

