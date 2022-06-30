Global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market to Surpass US$ 2,268.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,304.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on co-marketing agreements for integration of component of one company with GPC systems of other. For instance, in January 2018, Waters Corporation and Malvern Panalytical entered into a co-marketing agreement with Malvern Panalytical. It resulted in pairing of the Waters ACQUITY Advanced Polymer Chromatography System with Malvern Panalytical’ s OMNISEC REVEAL, which provides high sensitivity, higher resolution data, and access to samples without the need for column calibration.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition by key players in market. For instance, in May 2021, Techcomp Instruments Ltd (TIL) announced acquisition with Scion Instruments NL BV. This acquisition benefitted and increased Scion Instrument’s and Techcomp’s presence in the analytical chromatography market which plays major role in gel permeation chromatographic analysis.

Among product types, the gel permeation chromatography system segment is expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period, owing to increased research and development activities for synthesis of synthetic rubber by key players in market. For instance, in January 2017, International Symposium on gel permeation chromatography size exclusion chromatography (GPC/SEC) and related techniques in Amsterdam, Postnova Analytics were used in research and advanced characterization of synthetic and natural rubber. Dr Gerhard Heinzmann included application of gel permeation chromatography in characterization of synthetic and natural rubber.

On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, as separation and characterization of new chemical entities, which are polymer-based is possible efficiently with gel permeation chromatography and this is expected to aid in growth of market in the within year. Moreover, most of these drugs under investigation are in preclinical study, which consists of studying structure and component of new chemical entity, which demands GPC systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market include Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Malvern Panalytical, Shimadzu Corporation, Polymer Char, Tosoh Corporation, Gilson, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Gel Permeation Chromatography Market, By Product Type: Gel Permeation Chromatography System Detectors Columns Pumps

Global Gel Permeation Chromatography Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Research Institutes

Global Gel Permeation Chromatography Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







