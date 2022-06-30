Coronary Stents Market Worth US$3,446 Mn at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028 | Transparency Market Research

TMR Image

Coronary Stents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc.: According to the report, the global coronary stents market was valued at US$ 10.1 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. Coronary stents (CS) are expandable tubular metallic devices inserted into clogged coronary arteries caused by an underlying atherosclerosis disease. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or coronary angioplasty with stent placement is the name given to this revascularization procedure.

Coronary stents are typically made of metal mesh and are inserted into arteries following a procedure to expand the artery known as percutaneous coronary intervention or angioplasty. Stents are typically used when plaque obstructs a blood vessel. Plaque is composed of cholesterol and other substances that adhere to the inner walls of a vessel. A stent may be required during an emergency procedure. If a coronary artery that runs through the heart becomes blocked, an emergency procedure is more likely.

Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23

Rise in Demand for Coronary Stents Drives Market

The demand for stents to treat diseases of the heart and blood vessels in elderly and middle-aged patients is increasing. The future of stents appears to be very bright, owing to the current shift in the demographic structure caused by an aging society. The usage of a stent designed to prevent acute vascular occlusion and restenosis, which is a side effect of conventional balloon angioplasty, has gained popularity because it can prevent acute complications and improve clinical outcomes.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among people aged 60 & above across the world, and the number of people with heart disease is rising. Hence, demand for medical devices to treat heart disease is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Get COVID-19 Analysis on Coronary Stents Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=23

Drug Eluting Stent to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of product type, the global coronary stents market has been classified into bare metal stents, drug eluting stents, and bio-absorbable stents. The drug eluting stent segment accounted for a major market share in 2020. Improvements in design and conformation of metallic or resorbable structures with an adequate balance of trackability and radial force, development of antiproliferative drugs & polymers to control release and allow adequate endothelialisation, and the optimal duration of the antiplatelet regimen have resulted in advancements.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global coronary stents market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be a highly lucrative market for coronary stents during the forecast period. The region accounted for the largest market share in 2020, due to dominance of top companies in the global market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of heart diseases, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement scenario fuel the growth of the coronary stent market in North America.

According to the American College of Cardiology (2017), cardiovascular diseases accounted for 800,000 deaths in the U.S. The market in North America is driven by an expanding patient pool.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=23

Competition Landscape

The global coronary stents market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., AMG International GmbH, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Stentys SA, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dermal Filler Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-dermal-filler-market.html

Particle Therapy Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/particle-therapy-market.html

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/physician-dispensed-cosmeceuticals-market.html

Hernia Repair Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hernia-repair-devices.html

Preventive Healthcare Technologies & Services Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/preventive-healthcare-technologies.html

Coronary Stents Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coronary-stents-market.html

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hbo-therapy-devices.html

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pipeline-review-of-glioblastoma-treatment-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ