Attorney General Tong Statement on the Appointment of Mark Kohler as Secretary of the State

Attorney General William Tong

06/30/2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today praised the appointment of Mark Kohler to serve as Secretary of the State.

“Mark Kohler is the absolute best choice to fill this role in this critical moment. He was one of the biggest brains in our office and knows our state’s election laws inside and out. He is an unflappable manager who oversaw the deluge of litigation defending our election laws and executive orders during COVID-19. He has been for many years one of the leading constitutional lawyers in our state. He is the definition of calm under pressure and is going to do an excellent job. He is above all a gracious and humble man and I am grateful he is coming back to state service,” said Attorney General Tong.

Mark Kohler recently retired from the Office of the Attorney General, where he served as Associate Attorney General/Chief of the Government Administration Division. Prior to that, he served as Chief of the Special Litigation Section, where he represented the Secretary of the State and oversaw all election-related litigation, including successfully defending the state’s measures during COVID-19.

