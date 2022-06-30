Travel apps act as the ultimate one-stop shop for travelers

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When looking specifically at major OTAs, through their apps, users can instantly: book hotels or flights, create personalized itineraries, read up on information about a destination before arrival, look for things to do during a trip, manage their bookings, converse with property hosts, store important documents, contact customer service, receive exclusive app-based discounts, and share experiences with fellow travelers. Only a decade ago, creating personalized itineraries and looking for things to do during a trip would take a considerable amount of time. Now through apps using advanced forms of technology such as AI (artificial intelligence), travelers can receive personal recommendations on things to do and see during their trip, which have been learned from previous searches on the app, then recommendations can be accepted and added to personalized itineraries.



The Travel Apps – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of travel apps and how they are utilized by the industry. The report also helps to understand the impact of travel apps on the tourism industry through case studies to understand this theme.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Travel Apps Theme

Fintech

IoT

Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML)

Augmented reality and virtual reality (AR and VR)

Social Media

Big Data

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Travel Apps Theme

ESG – Environment

Gen Z

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Travel Apps Theme

App Bans

COVID Certification

Anti-Competitive Practices



Key Industry Trends in the Travel Apps Theme

Loyalty Schemes

Subscription Model

Low-Cost Evolution

Seamless Experiences

Push Notifications

Challenger Apps

Travel Apps Value Chain

Intermediaries

Transportation

Lodging

Destination

Travel Services



It is now common for companies in the airline, road, rail, and rental transportation sectors to now have their own apps that offer convenience for customers. For example, it is now imperative for airlines to adopt a mobile-first strategy. This sector was relatively slow in adopting travel apps. Mobile apps are now an essential part of communication strategies for airlines and help them to remain in the mind of their customer base when they are not traveling, by communicating offers and announcements via push notifications.

Leading Public Companies Associated with the Travel Apps Theme

Airbnb

American Airlines

Booking Holdings

Carnival Corporation

Expedia Group

Google

Lyft

Singapore Airlines

MakeMyTrip

Trainline

The Walt Disney Company

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Trip.com Group

Uber

Wise



Airbnb has become a leader in the lodging and online booking sectors, thanks to its innovative app. Customizable search options are available through the app, and users can search through thousands of listings after following a few simple steps to create a profile. Airbnb is known for its wide variety of accommodation types that are offered through its app, from apartments to mansions, which can be filtered by price, size, host language, and room type. Airbnb is constantly expanding its app offering to keep users engaged.

Leading Private Companies Associated with the Travel Apps Theme

Citymapper

Curb

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Hopper

OYO Rooms

Revolut

Turo



OYO is India’s largest hospitality business. Its portfolio consists of mostly budget hotels. It has disrupted the budget hotel market globally and works with small independent hotels to increase their exposure and help drive occupancy rates by allowing them to use its highly visible brand name and marketing power. OYO’s app features a three-step booking process, which utilizes ML and AI, to run millions of pricing optimizations per day to enable users to book an OYO room that fits their preferences within seconds.

Travel Apps Thematic Research Scope

This report provides:

An overview of travel apps and how they are utilized by the industry.

Identification of the need for travel apps to remain competitive both internally and externally.

A detailed industry analysis of travel apps, discussing a wide range of use cases in the process.

Highlights of travel and tourism companies that are leading and challenging in the travel apps theme, such as Airbnb, Trip.com Group, Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of travel apps on the tourism industry, using use cases to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting when using travel apps.

Discover companies that are leading and challenging in this space.

To view real-world trends created by the adoption of travel apps from across the travel & tourism space.

GlobalData’s thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.



Travel Apps Theme Overview

FAQs

What are the key technology trends impacting the travel apps theme?

The key technology trends impacting the travel apps theme are fintech, IoT, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), social media, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR and VR), and big data.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the travel apps theme?

The key macroeconomic trends impacting the travel apps theme are ESG – Environment and Gen Z.

What are the key regulatory trends impacting the travel apps theme?

The key regulatory trends impacting the travel apps theme are app bans, COVID certification, and anti-competitive practices.

What are the key industry trends impacting the travel apps theme?

The key industry trends impacting the travel apps theme are loyalty schemes, subscription model, low-cost evolution, seamless experiences, push notifications, and challenger apps.

What are the key value chains in the travel apps theme?

The key value chains in the travel apps theme are intermediaries, transportation, lodging, destination, and travel services.

Which are the key public companies associated with the travel apps theme?

Some of the key public companies associated with the travel apps theme are Airbnb, American Airlines, Booking Holdings, Carnival Corporation, Expedia Group, Google, Lyft, Singapore Airlines, MakeMyTrip, Trainline, The Walt Disney Company, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Trip.com Group, Uber, and Wise.

Which are the key private companies associated with the travel apps theme?

Some of the key private companies associated with the travel apps theme are Citymapper, Curb, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hopper, OYO Rooms, Revolut, and Turo.

