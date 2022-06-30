Home Healthcare Market Size To Reach USD 405.11 Billion by 2030 and Growing CAGR of 8.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing technological advancement in-home healthcare products are key factors driving revenue growth

Home Healthcare Market Size – USD 198.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth –at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Rising adoption of telehealthcare services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home healthcare market size was USD 179.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Home healthcare market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension and increasing technological advancements made in home healthcare products. Moreover, rising demand for telehealthcare services and virtual consultancy services for advice from healthcare experts without visiting clinics physically are some other factors driving revenue growth of the market.

The Home Healthcare Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co., Medline Industries, Inc., AccentCare Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., The 3M Company, Arkray, Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

Some Key Highlights

The diagnostic devices segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for home-based self-diagnostic kits.

The hospice & palliative care services segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rise in aging population and rising incidences of life-threatening diseases among aging population.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to robust presence of major market players, such as Amedisys Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC., Medline Industries, Inc., and AccentCare, Inc., in countries in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global home healthcare market based on product, services, ailments, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Health Maintenance Device

Geriatric Assistance Devices

Nutrition Management Devices

Air Quality Devices

Locomotive Assistance Devices

Automated Wheelchair

Walking Assist Devices

Home Pregnancy & Fertility Kits

Drug Delivery Devices

Pumps

Syringes

Dialysis Products

Continuous

Automated

Respiratory Equipment

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Oxygen Therapy Equipment

The objective of the study is to define the Home Healthcare market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Home Healthcare market.

Regional Analysis for Home Healthcare Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

