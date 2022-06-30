Solar Company, Solar-Verse, Announces First Franchise Deal
The solar energy solutions brand is now seeking franchisees throughout the nation to join its owner network.
We are excited about the solar industry and even more excited about our Solar-Verse brand. Our goal is to have multiple points up and operating by year end.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar-Verse, a tech driven solar panel installation and assessment company, has struck its very first franchise deal this month.
— Willson Griffith, CEO of Solar-Verse
The company, which is currently headquartered in Maryland, will now have a presence in North Carolina thanks to the newest agreement signed in June. Josh Greenwald is the new franchise owner and will operate an exclusive territory that covers Charlotte, NC. Solar-Verse’s CEO, Willson Griffith, explained that the connection between his team and Greenwald originated through social media. “We actually connected with Josh through a Facebook group,” said Griffith. “I wrote a comment about starting to franchise our solar business and he responded. The rest is history.”
Solar-Verse offers several avenues for smart energy management for their clientele for both commercial and residential applications. Griffith points out that Greenwald’s business versatility made him the perfect choice for their brand’s vision, mission, and model.
“We are so excited to have Josh as our first franchisee. He is the perfect fit. He has sales experience, leadership experience, sales management skills, and even business ownership experience,” stated Griffith. “He also fits right in with both Tyler’s and my personality. We couldn't be more pleased to have him join the Solar-Verse team!” Tyler Smith is the Co-Owner of Solar-Verse.
The Solar-Verse franchise opportunity is open throughout the U.S. Every franchise territory offers residential and commercial solar energy solutions, utility-scale solar development, and solar farm services. Each location also offers its clients a variety of energy storage products.
According to the Solar-Verse franchise page, each franchise package includes marketing guidance, detailed initial and ongoing training, field support, ongoing operational support, and ongoing research and development.
The future looks bright for the solar industry, says Griffith. “This first franchise is just the beginning of something much larger,” asserted Griffith. “We are excited about the solar industry and even more excited about our Solar-Verse brand. Our goal is to have multiple points up and operating by year end.”
Interested future franchisees can visit the Solar-Verse franchise page at www.solar-versefranchise.com to learn more information about the opportunity and read more about next steps to ownership.
ABOUT SOLAR-VERSE
Solar-Verse is a solar energy solutions company specializing in the assessment, development, and installation of solar systems for both commercial and residential clientele. To learn more about the services offered and to schedule your free consultation with a location near you, visit www.solar-verse.com. To find out more about owning a solar energy franchise, visit www.solar-versefranchise.com.
