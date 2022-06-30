Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,656 in the last 365 days.

ChainUp signs MoU with Korean blockchain company HS88 to facilitate collaboration

ChainUp Group concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean blockchain company HS88 to collaborate in areas including blockchain technology development and market expansion.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainUp Group, a blockchain technology solutions provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean blockchain company HS88. Both parties will join forces in blockchain technology development and provide mutual network support for market expansion.

Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp offers a complete suite of blockchain solutions including digital assets trading systems, liquidity solutions, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, and digital asset custody and management. With offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries over the last five years both in blockchain infrastructure development and ecosystem support.

Korean company HS88 provides an all-in-one blockchain service platform and focuses on driving the growth and development of the blockchain industry. The company provides clients with comprehensive consulting and solutions related to blockchain and digital assets. 

Mr. Jeff Mei, Chief Marketing Officer of ChainUp Group said, “Aligned with our mission to make blockchain technology more accessible for businesses around the world, we welcome this partnership with HS88 to leverage each other’s technical expertise and in-depth market insights to collaboratively advance industry developments and drive blockchain technology adoption globally.” 

--- End ---

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com. 


Kim Joo-hyung
CEO
joohyung.kim (at) hs88.kr

Yeo Xuezhen
xuezhen.yeo (at) chainup.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ChainUp signs MoU with Korean blockchain company HS88 to facilitate collaboration

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.