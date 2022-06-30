Custom Packaging Boxes Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 4.7% To Reach US$ 9.0 Billion During the Forecast Period 2022-2032

Surging demand for appealing and engaging packaging solutions among brand owners and consumers is estimated to augment sales of custom packaging boxes during the forecast period. The custom packaging boxes market is projected to expand 1.6X the current market value during 2022-2032

Custom packaging boxes are attractive and help in making a positive first impression on consumers. Consumers nowadays are paying more attention to the packaging of products. Products in custom packaging boxes are displayed on the shelf by keeping the lid open, next to the item face down which also helps in displaying the brand logo.

The items such as jewelry, mobile phones, perfumes, and others are displayed in custom packaging boxes with the lid open. The presentation helps in creating the emotional bond between the customer and the product, which drives the demand for custom packaging boxes. Also, printing is possible on these boxes which helps the brands to display their logo along with required product information.

Besides this, brands can design their packaging for the product as per product size and need which helps in offering attractive as well as protective packaging. Backed by the aforementioned factors, demand for custom packaging boxes is expected to increase over the forecast period.

“Increasing adoption of custom mailer boxes for shipping of luxury goods, along with growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions will augment the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.



Key Takeaways:

Based on materials, the paper & paperboard segment is estimated to hold around 51% of the total market share by 2032.

of the total market share by 2032. In terms of end use, demand in the consumer goods segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-32.

during 2022-32. The inserts segment will account for approximately 2/3 rd of the total market share in 2022.

of the total market share in 2022. Total sales in the Germany custom packaging boxes will reach a valuation of US$ 481.5 Mn by 2032.

The India custom packaging boxes market will create an incremental opportunity of US$ 219.1 Mn over the forecast period.





Competition Landscape

Key custom packaging boxes manufacturers are Smurfit Kappa Group plc, DS Smith plc, WestRock Company, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Interpak Holding B.V., and Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG. Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the custom packaging boxes market include Robinson plc, Metsa Board Oyj, McLaren Packaging Ltd., Valtenna srl, and Polmac (UK) Ltd. The players operating in the tier 1 hold around 10-15% of the global custom packaging boxes market.

Custom Packaging Boxes Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global custom packaging boxes market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the custom packaging boxes based on the material (paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, and wood), inserts 9with inserts and without inserts), end use (consumer goods, electrical and electronics, cosmetic & personal care, fashion accessories & apparels, healthcare, and food and beverage) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Key Market Segments Covered in Custom Packaging Boxes Market Industry Research

By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

By Inserts:

With Inserts

Without Inserts

By End Use:

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Fashion Accessories & Apparels

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





