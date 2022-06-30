Medical Devices Testing Services Market Trend, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Key Players and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Medical Devices Testing Services Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for in-vitro tests” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market will be worth USD 14.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The increasing need to obtain enhanced accuracy and durability of the medical devices has resulted in the rising adoption of the testing services by pharmaceutical companies.

Manufacturers of medical devices are outsourcing the testing services to third-party entities to reduce the increasing product recalls, which is expected to drive the growth of the medical devices testing services market. The presence of stringent regulatory protocols to ensure the safety of the devices is most likely to fuel the demand for the testing services of the medical devices. Increasing demand for in-vitro tests to detect infectious diseases and monitor drug therapies and the overall health condition of the patients is a growing trend in the medical devices testing services Market..

In addition, increasing government initiatives towards development of new and effective drugs, rising demand for in-vitro tests to detect contagious diseases and growing consumption of medical devices to improve healthcare infrastructure (especially in developing countries) are other factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Further, manufacturers are outsourcing medical device testing services to third parties organizations in order to reduce product recalls, which is further expected to boost market growth. However, high cost of testing services, time-consuming process to get product qualified for all medical standards and procedures and delay in the exporting and importing of medical devices are factors that can hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Medical Devices Testing Services Market Report Include : SGS S.A., Toxikon, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., American Preclinical Services LLC, North American Science Associates, Inc., Sterigenics International LLC, Eurofins, and WuXi AppTec Group, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Key Highlights of Report :

The preclinical segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Increasing investments in the R&D of the preclinical testing of medical devices is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Microbiology & Sterility Testing are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. Rising investments by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on the testing services and increasing research are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives on improving the healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled labor at lower costs are driving the Medical Devices Testing Services market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Devices Testing Services Market on the basis of Phase, Service, and region:

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical

Preclinical (Medical Coatings and Antimicrobial Wound Dressings)

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemistry Test

Package Validation

Microbiology & Sterility Testing (Pyrogen and Endotoxin Testing, Anti-microbial Activity Testing, Sterility Test and Validation and Bio-Burden Determination)

Biocompatibility Tests

Regional Overview:

The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Medical Devices Testing Services Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Medical Devices Testing Services Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

