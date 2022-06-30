Submit Release
HunnySwap DEX: Avax Chain Projects and Partners Can Enjoy Unique Perks by Joining the Platform

HunnySwap DEX is an AMM (automated marketing-making) decentralized exchange built on the Avalanche blockchain platform. The platform is inviting Avax chain projects and partners to gain attractive incentives. By being a part of the HunnySwap DEX project, owners can receive a 15% profit split while users can get more XOXO tokens and voting rights.

/EIN News/ -- Leeds, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HunnySwap DEX is a decentralized exchange developed on the Avalanche blockchain ecosystem. The DeFi DApps-based platform is currently inviting project owners and investors to be a part of their AMM DEX. Projects selecting HunnySwap will get a 15% profit split and other benefits enhancing their token prices, ultimately leading to more awareness. New investors will also get HunnySwap XOXO tokens.


What are HunnySwap DEX and HunnySwap ecosystem?

HunnyFinance’s HunnySwap DEX is the only automated marketing-making decentralized exchange offering a trade mining feature. The Hunny ecosystem has been building trust among users and the community for a year. It is a fully CertiK audited and certified platform offering accurate informatics for its users and partners.

The ecosystem provides actual utility to its partners, who can list their tokens on different platforms like HunnyPlay and HunnyPoker. HunnyFinance will share the crypto iGaming and on-chain Poker Dapps revenue with all project owners registering on their platform.

With such unique offerings, the platform is looking for new Avax chain partnerships to list on HunnySwap DEX.

Project owners and the users of the DEX will receive the following benefits:

Benefits for project owners

  • All Avax chain project owners listing their tokens on HunnySwap will get access to more than 13,000 Hunny ecosystem users.
  • The projects will also get exposure through Hunny’s AMA session.
  • Projects listing on HunnySwap can add their tokens to HunnyPlay and HunnyPoker. 
  • The platform will provide a token farm to earn XOXO for Project owners adding liquidity for their users to swap their tokens. 
  • Projects will get a 15% profit split from all winnings and rakes.
  • It will also increase the project’s token price.

User benefits

Partners investing in HunnySwap will get the following benefits:

  • When a user trades on the platform, they will get rewards in Hunny’s XOXO tokens users can use for farming and other platforms on HunnySwap.
  • Users can also swap these XOXO tokens for governance token gXOXO granting users a say in the HunnySwap voting system.

The company recently partnered with Connect Crypto Marketing, a crypto marketing company offering 360 marketing services from social media and influencer marketing, advertising, SEO & PPC, and acquiring exchange listings.

Projects listing their tokens with HunnySwap will be onboarded as partners on HunnyPlay and HunnyPoker. The platform will also announce these partnerships on the Hunny ecosystem platforms and individual project platforms.

For more details on HunnySwap DEX, onboarding, and partnership details, visit their website: https://hunnyswap.com or email at marketing@hunny.finance.

