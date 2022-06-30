Nestlé and JAB Holding Company Among Leading Vendors in the UK Hot Drinks Market | Globaldata Plc
These companies offer products in the hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks categories
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Hot Drinks Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
The UK hot drinks market size was estimated at $5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The UK hot drinks market was led by hot coffee category in value terms. However, hot tea is forecast to register fastest value and volume growth in 2021-2026. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of hot drinks products in the country. Nestlé, JAB Holding Company, and Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd are the top three companies in the UK hot drinks sector.
UK Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Category
- Hot Tea
- Hot Coffee
- Other Hot Drinks
UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Category
UK Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- E-Retailers
- Department Stores
UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Distribution Channel
UK Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Packing Material
- Paper & Board
- Flexible Packaging
- Rigid Plastics
- Rigid Metal
- Glass
UK Hot Drinks Market, by Packing Materials
UK Hot Drinks Market Analysis by City
- London
- Manchester
- Glasgow
- Liverpool
- Leicester
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Bristol
- Birmingham
- Cardiff
UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Cities
UK Hot Drinks Market - Competitive Landscape
- Nestlé
- JAB Holding Company
- Bettys & Tailors
- Associated British Foods
- Unilever
- Private Label
UK Hot Drinks Market Share, by Leading Companies
UK Hot Drinks Market – Key Highlights
- The per capita consumption and expenditure of hot drinks in the UK was higher than global, but lower than the regional levels in 2021
- The per capita consumption of hot tea was higher in the UK than other categories in 2021
- London has the largest consumption of hot drinks sector in the country
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
UK Hot Drinks Market Overview
|Market Size 2021
|$5.2 billion
|CAGR
|>7%
|Forecast Period
|2021-2026
|Key cities
|London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Stoke-on-Trent, Bristol, Birmingham, and Cardiff
|Key Categories
|Hot Coffee, Hot Tea, and Other Hot Drinks
|Key Distribution Channels
|Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Retailers, and Department Store
|Key Pack Materials
|Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Paper & Board, Rigid Metal, and Glass
|Leading Companies
|Nestlé, JAB Holding Company, Bettys & Tailors, Associated British Foods, and Unilever
FAQs
What was the UK hot drinks market size in 2021?
The hot drinks market size in the UK was valued at $5.2 billion in 2021.
What is the UK hot drinks market growth rate?
The hot drinks market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.
Which are the key cities in the UK hot drinks market?
The key cities in the UK hot drinks market are London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Stoke-on-Trent, Bristol, Birmingham, and Cardiff.
Which are the key categories in the UK hot drinks market?
The key categories in the UK hot drinks market are hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks.
Which are the key distribution channels in the UK hot drinks market?
The key distribution channels in the UK hot drinks market are hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, e-retailers, and department stores.
Which are the key packing materials in the UK hot drinks market?
The key pack materials in the UK hot drinks market are flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper & board, rigid metal, and glass.
Which are the leading companies in the UK hot drinks market?
The leading companies in the hot drinks market in the UK are Nestlé, JAB Holding Company, Bettys & Tailors, Associated British Foods, and Unilever.
Table of Contents
Report Scope
Executive Summary
Part 1: Market Environment
Value and Volume Share of UK in the Global and Western European Markets
Growth Analysis of UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
PCC and PCE of UK Compared to Global and Western Europe Market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
UK Hot drinks Sector Snapshot
Market Size Analysis
Cross-Category Comparison – Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Cross-Category Comparison – Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
Market Size Analysis – Category: Hot Coffee
Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Hot Coffee
Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Hot Coffee
Market Size Analysis – Category: Hot Tea
Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Hot Tea
Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Hot Tea
Market Size Analysis – Category: Other Hot Drinks
Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Other Hot Drinks
Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Other Hot Drinks
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
Leading Companies Value Share
Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
Pack Material Growth Analysis
Pack Type Growth Analysis
Closure Type Growth Analysis
Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: City Deep Dive
Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities
Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Category
Leading Cities’ Contribution to Volume Growth
Part 8: Consumergraphics
Demographic Analysis
Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis
GDP Growth and Inflation
Population Growth
Labor Market Trend
Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2021
UK Risk Analysis – Compared to Global and Western European Markets
Methodology
Definitions
Appendix
