Compression Stockings Market is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion, globally registering a CAGR of 5.6% by 2028
As a result of a growing percentage of growth strategy initiatives, this market is expected to increase.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compression stockings market size was valued at 1.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the forecast period. Compression stockings improve blood circulation while also avoiding blood clotting and leg ulcers. The compression stocking industry is growing due to an increase in patients suffering from varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis, as well as Diabetic illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2017 report, diabetes affects over 32.5 million people worldwide. Modern compression stockings are designed to apply precise pressure to the leg while also assisting blood flow back to the heart.
The compression stockings Market - Growth Factors
Increased awareness of compression garments' availability and benefits, as well as advancements in technology related to orthopedic procedures, have all contributed to the compression stockings market's growth. Furthermore, compression garments and stockings have become incredibly common among the aging populations, who suffer from arthritis as a result of other chronic diseases such as heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and obesity, and who need compression garments as well as stockings in their daily lives to find a good life.
The Compression Stockings Market – Segmentation
The global Compression Stockings Market based on Product Type is fragmented into Knee High, Thigh High, Pantyhose/Maternity, and Waist Attachment. Based on Application, the market is categorized into Post-Operative Patients, Ambulatory Patients, and Pregnant Women.
The Compression Stockings Market Trends:
• The rising incidence of obesity and the development in the trend of functional sportswear & sporting goods are expected to give prospects for the compression stockings market to grow in the future years.
The restraining factor of the Compression Stockings market:
• Increased prices for stockings, as well as the application of tight production standards and regulations, are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The Compression Stockings Market Regional Analysis
Increasing incidences of disorders such as venous thrombosis, which need compression stockings to stop blood clotting and enhance blood flow, are likely to propel North America to the top of the compression stockings market over the forecast period. Due to rising demand for varicose vein therapy, Europe is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period.
