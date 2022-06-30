Bismuth Oxychloride Market Demand Status 2022, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors| Satyam Pharma-Chem Pvt. Ltd. Uni-Powder

Global Bismuth Oxychloride Market

Bismuth oxychloride is an inorganic compound with formula BiOCI, which finds its applications as a makeup colorant that provides an iridescent (shiny) effect.

Bismuth oxychloride is a synthetically prepared white or nearly white amorphous or finely crystalline powder. Bismuth oxychloride is used as a color additive in various products such as drugs, coatings, printing inks, and automotive paints. Major end-use industries for bismuth oxychloride include cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Growth of these industries is expected to increase the demand for bismuth oxychloride in the near future.

The Major players profiled in this report include: Geotech International B.V, BASF SE, Satyam Pharma-Chem Pvt. Ltd., Uni-Powder, Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd., Ava Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Vital Materials Co., Limited, Hangzhou Rebtech Novel Material Co., Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, and Muby Chemicals.

In the projected period of 2022 to 2028, the Bismuth Oxychloride market is expected to develop at a CAGR of percent.

Global Bismuth Oxychloride Market Scope and Market Size

The Bismuth Oxychloride market is segmented on the basis of product, customer, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bismuth Oxychloride Market, By Product Type:

Industrial Grade

Cosmetics & Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Bismuth Oxychloride Market, By End-use Industry:

Cosmetics

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

