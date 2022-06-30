Mining Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Mining Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Mining Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the mining market drivers and restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mining Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mining market size is expected to grow from $1843.33 billion in 2021 to $2064.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The mining global market size is expected to grow to $3358.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.9%. Government policies to support the mining industry is expected to drive the mining market growth.

The mining market consists of sales of minerals, metals and other valuable materials such as sand and gravel, coal and stone extracted from the earth crust by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake the process of extraction.

Global Mining Market Trends

The use of renewable energy is helping mining companies reduce power costs and control emissions in the mines. As the solar or wind projects are built close to the mine sites, the cost of connecting to the power grid is also reduced. Site-appropriate renewable energy sources are reliable, consistent and also economical.

Global Mining Market Segments

The global mining market is segmented:

By Type: Mining Support Activities, General Minerals, Stones, Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc, Metal Ore, Coal, Lignite, and Anthracite

By Process: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

By Service Provider: Independent Contractors, Companies

Subsegments Covered: Coal Mining Support Activities, Metal Mining Support Activities, Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities, Other General Minerals, Potash, Salt, Magnesite, Sulfur, Kaolin, Asbestos, Feldspar, Boron, Gypsum, Talc, Graphite, Baryte, Bentonite, Diatomite, Lithium, Selenium, Perlite, Vermiculite, Arsenic, Diamond, Dimension Stones, Crushed Stones, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Nickel, Gold Ore, Iron Ore, All Other Metal Ores, Silver Ore, Uranium Ore, Vanadium Ore, Coal, Lignite, Anthracite

By Geography: The mining global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Mining Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mining market overviews, analyzes and mining market forecast market size and growth, mining global market share, mining global market segments and geographies, mining market players, mining global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mining industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mining Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BHP Group, Vale S.A., Rio Tinto, Glencore International, Anglo American plc, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, China Coal Energy Company Limited, The Metallurgical Corp of China, Coal India Ltd and Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

