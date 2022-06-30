Strategies For Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Market Players In 2022-2031 Forecast

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $10.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Changes in lifestyle, technological advancement, and the increase in the number of chronic diseases are increasing the demand for diagnostics, driving the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market growth.

The magnetic resource imaging devices and equipment market consist of sales of magnetic resource imaging systems devices and equipment and related services. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are imaging machines used to form pictures of inflammation or infection in an organ, degenerative diseases, strokes, musculoskeletal disorders, tumors, and other irregularities that exist in tissue or organs in a body. MRI systems use a fixed or static magnetic field and radio frequency signals to visualize anatomy, tissue characteristics, vascular flow, the chemical composition of tissues, and perfusion and diffusion of tissues.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Companies are increasingly investing in advanced MRI imaging technologies to enhance their diagnosis and to reduce orders for rescans which is predicted to be a key trend shaping the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market outlook. The advanced MRI systems such as Multi contract MRI scanners, silent MRI Scanning technologies, and others allow radiologists to modify patient's image contrast after scanning, which is not possible with conventional imaging systems. For instance, GE Healthcare, a company operating in magnetic resource imaging devices and equipment based in the United States partnered with Affidea, a European leader in advanced diagnostic imaging for a deal amount of $100 million. Through this partnership, the companies enhance the support in the operations and the deal include the provision of new 50 ultrasound devices,60 MRIs, 30 X-rays machines in three years.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global MRI systems devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Close MRI, Open MRI

By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market.

TBRC’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems, Esaote S.p.A Bruker Corporation, Fonar Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and Time Medical Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

