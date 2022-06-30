Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%. The growing awareness of dental health care has led to demand for a proper healthcare system with upgraded devices, driving the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market growth.

The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market consist of sales of dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment. The dental diagnostic imaging devices use technology that creates a visual representation of the inner body of the tooth for clinical analysis. These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion, and gum disease.

Global Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment Market Trends

According to the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market forecast, the need for precise diagnostic tools has given rise to innovation in dental imaging technology such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging and others. These new techniques have helped in a better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases. For example, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started the use of a Cone Beam CT scan facility that would help dental surgeons in increasing the efficiency of their dental surgeries. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient's jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before the surgery is performed and help in safe and better treatment outcomes.

Global Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Method: Intraoral Imaging, Extraoral Imaging

By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs, Others

By Technology: X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Others

By Geography: The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment global market share, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market players, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Carestream Health Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Canon, Shimadzu Corporation, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

