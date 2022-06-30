Rare Earth Metals Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rare earth metals market size is expected to grow from $5.72 billion in 2021 to $6.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global rare earth metal market size expected to grow to $9.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. An increase in the demand for electronics is expected to serve as a major driver of the rare earth metals market in the forecast period.

The rare earth metals market consists of sales of rare earth metals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as components in high technology devices in wind turbines, computer hard drives, electric car motors, solar panels, and lithium-ion batteries. Rare earth metals are a group of 17 chemical elements that are all metals and play a vital role in a clean-tech-driven economy.

Global Rare Earth Metals Market Trends

The development of ultrathin 2D magnets is shaping the rare earth metals global market, leading to new applications in computing and electronics. This ultrathin 2D magnet can operate at room temperature and can be used in computing and electronics.

Global Rare Earth Metals Market Segments

The global rare earth metals market is segmented:

By Product Type: Light Rare Earth Metals, Heavy Earth Metals, Others

By Metal Type: Neodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Europium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Others

By Application: Catalysts, Ceramics/Glass, Glass Polishing, Metallurgy, Others

By Geography: The global rare earth metals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides rare earth metals global market overviews, rare earth metals global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global rare earth metals market, rare earth metals industry share, rare earth metals global market segments and geographies, rare earth metals global market trends, rare earth metals global market players, rare earth metals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The rare earth metals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lynas Rare Earths, Iluka Resources, Greenland Minerals, Northern Minerals, Arafura Resources limited, Neo Performance Materials, MP Materials Corp, Australian Strategic Materials Limited, Hitachi Metals Ltd, and Energy Fuels Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

