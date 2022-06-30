Milk Substitutes (Non-Dairy Milk) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Milk Substitutes (Non-Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market size is expected to grow from $26.29 billion in 2021 to $30.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The global non-dairy milk market size is expected to grow to $50.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%. The increasing consumers’ preference for vegan food is driving the milk substitutes market.

Want to learn more on the milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2531&type=smp

The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market consists of sales of milk substitutes. This industry includes establishments that produce milk substitutes such as soy milk, almond milk and rice milk.

Global Milk Substitutes (Non-Dairy Milk) Market Trends

Non-dairy milk producing companies are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of their products. Companies are trying to decrease the rate of bacterial formation in non-dairy milk through bacterial clarification using separators intended to remove bacterial spores. Ultra-pasteurization involves heating milk to a temperature of more than 280°F for at least 2 seconds that will kill harmful bacteria and increases shelf life to up to 120 days.

Global Milk Substitutes (Non-Dairy Milk) Market Segments

The global milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market is segmented:

By Type: Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, Others

By Application: Food, Beverages

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others

By Formulation: Plain-Sweetened, Plain-Unsweetened, Flavored-Sweetened, Others

By Geography: The global milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-substitutes-non-dairy-milk-global-market-report

Milk Substitutes (Non-Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) industry outlook, milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) global market analysis and forecasts market size and milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) global market growth, milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) global market share, milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market segments and geographies, milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) global market players, milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Milk Substitutes (Non-Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S.L and Blue Diamond Growers.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report

Dairy Food Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-food-global-market-report

Lactose Free Food Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-substitutes-non-dairy-milk-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC