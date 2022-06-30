Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.78 billion in 2021 to $3.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The global orthopedic braces and support devices market size is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The rise in the geriatric population is driving the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market.

The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market consist of sales of orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment and related services. Orthopedic braces and support systems are primarily used in injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, post-operative care, and osteoarthritic care. These are also used to protect, support, and strengthen the joints and muscles and are used by athletes to prevent themselves from injuries.

Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Due to the increase in the demand for orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment, various companies are adapting themselves to use innovative technologies such as bionic energy savers to solve problems related to injuries in the knee, arms, or any other movable part of the body.

Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Lower Extremity Braces, Upper Extremity Braces, Back and Hip Braces, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Others

By Product: Soft and Elastic Braces and Supports, Hinged Braces and Supports, Hard and Rigid Braces and Supports

By Geography: The global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market overviews, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market growth analysis and orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market forecast market size and growth, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market share, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market players, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DJO Global, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Breg, Inc, Ossur Hf, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, THUASNE Group, 3M Company, and Lohmann & Rauscher.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

