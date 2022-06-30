Global Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vehicle engine and engine parts market size is expected to grow from $367.04 billion in 2021 to $399.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The global vehicle engine and engine parts market is then expected to grow to $542.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The vehicle engine and engine parts market consist of the sales of the motor vehicle engine and engine parts and related services used in bikes, passenger cars, racing cars, commercial vehicles, marine, agricultural equipment, and earth-moving equipment. The engine parts consist of an engine cylinder head, engine cylinder block, alternator, A/C compressor, power steering pump, flywheel, clutch assembly, clutch housing, and transmission. The vehicle engine and engine parts market does not include engines for electric vehicles.

Global Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market Trends

The companies operating in the vehicle engine and engine parts market are investing in improving the fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Manufacturers are producing engines that deliver higher power and improve fuel economy. Improving the fuel efficiency of vehicle engines serves as an economical solution as well as reduces the emission of harmful pollutants into the air.

Global Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market Segments

The global vehicle engine and engine parts market is segmented:

By Product Type: Vehicle Engines, Vehicle Engine Parts

By Fuel Type: Gasoline (Petrol), Diesel, Gas, Others

By Placement Type: In-Line Engine, W Engine and V-Type

By Geography: The vehicle engine and engine parts global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vehicle engine and engine parts market overviews, vehicle engine and engine parts global market analysis and forecasts market size and vehicle engine and engine parts industry growth, vehicle engine and engine parts global market share, vehicle engine and engine parts global market segmentation and geographies, vehicle engine and engine parts global market players, vehicle engine and engine parts global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vehicle engine and engine parts global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cummins, Toyota Motor, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Mahle GmbH, BMW AG, General Motors, Volkswagen AG, and Fiat Automobiles SpA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

