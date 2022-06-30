Precision Medicine Market Players Adopt Advanced Technology For Early Diagnosis And Intervention

Precision Medicine Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics applications to treat the world’s most complex diseases and inheritable disorders, which is one of the key precision medicine market trends. The advancements in technology has created new opportunities to use artificial intelligence and machine learning in precision medicine, virtual diagnosis and patient monitoring, which is predicted to be shaping the precision medicine market outlook. AI provides access to a large amount of patient data that can then be used to study different conditions and conduct cancer diagnostics. The precision medicine approach using AI has enabled early diagnosis and intervention of a large number of chronic diseases. In April 2020, a leading artificial intelligence drug development company, Ariana Pharma entered into a collaboration deal with Sanofi to drive their AI driven precision medicine approach. The collaboration will also develop AI driven therapeutic decision support software to support precision medicine approaches.

The global precision medicine market size is expected to grow from $53.57 billion in 2020 to $90.03 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.9%. The global precision medicine market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 and reach $136.37 billion in 2030.

According to the precision medicine market analysis, increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of cancer cases contributing to the growth of the market. The elderly population is prone to various chronic ailments and is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. By 2030, the population aged 65 year and above is expected to reach approximately 70 million in the USA. By 2050, the percentage of senior citizens in Japan is expected to grow to 40%. It is estimated by 2030, China will have nearly half of the Parkinson’s disease population in the world, which can be attributed to the country’s aging population. The expected increase in the aging population suffering from chronic ailments and other diseases, is expected to drive the precision medicine market.

Major players covered in the global precision medicine industry are Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Holding AG, Medtronic plc, Novartis AG.

TBRC’s precision medicine market report is segmented by end-use into pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies, healthcare and IT firms, others, by application into oncology, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, immunology, genetic diseases, other applications, by technology into big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, drug discovery, companion diagnostics, other technology.

