AU PSC: Morocco Reiterates Active, Resolute Commitment to Success of Political Transition in Libya

MOROCCO, June 30 - Morocco has reiterated its active and resolute commitment to the outcome of the political transition in Libya, Wednesday at the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa.

Speaking at a PSC video conference meeting on the situation in Libya, Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and UNECA, stressed Morocco's active and resolute commitment, since 2014, to support the intra-Libyan political process to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the crisis in the country, which resulted in 2015 in the Skhirate Agreement, concluded under the auspices of the United Nations, and which is, so far, the most successful political framework on the way to resolve the crisis in Libya.

Highlighting the constructive spirit and Morocco's resolve to promote an intra-Libyan solution away from any foreign interference, the Moroccan diplomat recalled the consultations held in Bouznika that led, between 2018 and 2022, to the comprehensive agreement on sovereign positions as well as the debates that brought together all the actors on the Libyan scene regarding the political and security challenges facing the country.

Praising the role and efforts made by the Republic of Congo, through its chairmanship of the High-Level Committee and the AU Contact Group on Libya, Arrouchi noted that Libya's people and stakeholders are able of turning the current ceasefire in the country into lasting peace and a final solution to the legitimacy issue, through the conduct of free and inclusive elections, and thus strengthen the institutions of the Libyan state and achieve the development and prosperity that the brotherly people of Libya deserve.

Among the recommendations put forward by the Moroccan Delegation was: the support to the relevant initiatives and political frameworks developed within the African space, notably the Skhirate Agreement of 2015, the constant efforts made by the High-Level Committee and the African Union Contact Group on Libya, as well as the consultations between the House of Representatives and the Libyan High State Council to reach an agreement on the outstanding issues, with a view to holding national elections as soon as possible.

MAP 29 June 2022