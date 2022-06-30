Microwaving Treatment Drives Eco-Friendly Change In The Medical Waste Management Market

Medical Waste Management Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of microwaving treatment is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical waste treatment market. Microwaving is an emerging technology used to treat biohazardous waste from healthcare facilities and is said to be the most environment-friendly solution for medical waste treatment and disinfestation. Microwaving is a process in which moist heat and steam generated by microwave energy disinfect the waste. Almost all types of microorganisms get destroyed when subjected to a frequency of about 2450 MHz.

The rise in the use of disposable medical products in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the medical waste management market growth. In a healthcare setting, most of the products used are meant for single-use to limit cross-contamination among patients and decrease hospital-acquired infection. The use of single-use or disposal products surged due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The widely used disposables like surgical gloves, disposable bed sheets, masks, surgical gowns, syringes, intravenous saline bags, and others, account for most of the hospital waste. Since the start of the pandemic, 8.4m tonnes of waste of single use plastic from 193 countries is generated. According to the medical waste management market report, the rise in the use of disposable medical products is expected to drive the market. Rise in the usage of single-use medical products will drive the market in the forecast period.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-waste-management-market

The global medical waste management market size is expected to grow from $15.49 billion in 2020 to $19.73 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.0%. The global medical waste management market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 and reach $25.06 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global medical waste management industry are Veolia Environment, Stericycle, Waste Management (WM), Suez Environment, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

TBRC’s medical waste management market segmentation is divided by type into non-hazardous waste, bio-hazardous/infectious waste, by treatment into incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment, others, by services into onsite services, offsite services, by waste generator into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, others.

Medical Waste Management Market 2022 – By Type (Non-Hazardous Waste, Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste, Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste Management), By Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment), By Services (Onsite Services, Offsite Services), By Waste Generator (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6223&type=smp

