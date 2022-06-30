Accolade Wines and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Among Leading Vendors in the UK Wine Market | Globaldata Plc

These companies offer products in the sparkling wine and still wine categories

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Wine Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides insights on high-growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data, and companies market shares.



The UK wine market size was estimated at $22.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The UK wine market was led by the still wine category in both value and volume terms in 2021. The sparkling wine category is also forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2021-2026. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel in distribution of wine in the country. Glass was the most commonly used pack material in the UK wine sector. Accolade Wines and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd are the leading companies in the UK wine market.

UK Wine Market Segment Analysis by Category

Still Wine

Fortified Wine

Sparkling Wine





UK Wine Market Share, by Category

UK Wine Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-Retailers

Food And Drinks Specialists

Convenience Stores

On-Trade

Department Stores

UK Wine Market Share, by Distribution Channel

UK Wine Market Segment Analysis by Packaging Materials

Glass

Rigid Plastics

Paper And Board

Rigid Metal

UK Wine Market Share, by Packaging Materials

UK Wine Market Analysis by City

London

Manchester

Glasgow

Liverpool

Leicester

Newcastle upon Tyne

Stoke-on-Trent

Bristol

Birmingham

Cardiff

UK Wine Market Share, by Cities

UK Wine Market - Competitive Landscape

Accolade Wines

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

Viña Concha Y Toro S.A

Blossom Hill Winery

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Private Label

UK Wine Market Share, by Leading Companies

UK Wine Market Report Scope

This report provides:

Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2016-2026.

Value and growth analysis for fortified wine, sparkling wine and still wine with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2021-2026.

Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2021.

Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, e-retailers, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers other general retailers.

Consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of the number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper & board, and rigid metal; pack type for jar, bag/sachet, tub, specialty container, stand up pouch, carton – folding, can, pod and other pack type, closure type for flip/snap top, screw top, prize off, twist off, plastic tie and other closure types, primary outer types for carton – folding, bag, sleeve and shrink wrap.



Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis.

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities.

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning.

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion.

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector.

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

UK Wine Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $22.5 billion CAGR 4% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Cities London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Stroke-on-Trent, Bristol, Cardiff, and Birmingham Key Categories Fortified Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Wine Key Distribution Channels Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, E-Retailers, Food and Drinks Specialists, Convenience Stores, On-Trade, and Department Stores Key Packaging Materials Glass, Rigid Plastics, Paper and Board, and Rigid Metal Leading Companies Accolade Wines, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, Viña Concha Y Toro S.A, Blossom Hill Winery, and E. & J. Gallo Winery

FAQs

What was the UK wine market size in 2021?

The wine market size in the UK was valued at $22.5 billion in 2021.

What is the UK wine market growth rate?

The wine market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Which are the key cities in the UK wine market?

The top ten cities in the UK wine market are London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Stroke-on-Trent, Bristol, Cardiff, and Birmingham.

What are the key categories in the UK wine market?

The key categories in the UK wine market are fortified wine, sparkling wine, and still wine.

What are the key distribution channels in the UK wine market?

The key distribution channels in the UK wine market are hypermarkets and supermarkets, e-retailers, food and drinks specialists, convenience stores, on-trade, and department stores.

What are the key packaging materials in the UK wine market?

The key pack materials used in the UK wine market are glass, rigid plastics, paper and board, and rigid metal.

Which are the leading companies in the UK wine market?

Some of the leading companies in the UK wine market are Accolade Wines, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, Viña Concha Y Toro S.A, Blossom Hill Winery, and E. & J. Gallo Winery.

Table of Contents

Report scope

Executive summary

Part 1: Market environment

Value and Volume share of the UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets

Growth Analysis of the UK compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of the UK compared to global and Western Europe market

Part 2: Sector deep dive

The UK Wine Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross-Category Comparison – Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison – Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category deep dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis – Category: Fortified Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Fortified Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Fortified Wine

Market Size Analysis – Category: Sparkling Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Sparkling Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Sparkling Wine

Market Size Analysis – Category: Still Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Value Terms) – Still Wine

Segment-level Analysis (in Volume Terms) – Still Wine

Part 4: Distribution analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Volume Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree Of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities By Category

Leading Cities Contribution to Volume Growth

Part 8: Consumergraphics

Demographic Analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth And Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

The UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2021

The UK Risk Analysis – Compared to Global and Western European Markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

