Air Curtain Market Revenue to Outstrip USD 2.3 Billion to Hit 10.6% CAGR by 2028 - Reports and Data

air curtain market size was USD 1,048.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.6 % during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air curtain market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.6 % over the forecast period. Major factors driving air curtain market revenue growth include increasing demand for high-quality energy-efficient systems in various industrial sectors. Expanding commercial and industrial usage of air curtains to separate areas of different temperatures will drive market growth.

An air curtain is a device that insulates a room or structure from the effects of ambient temperature by directing a uniform stream of heated or unheated directed air through an open doorway. Because of its advantages, air curtains are frequently employed in the commercial and industrial sectors. They're commonly employed in commercial, industrial, and other niche applications (such as mechanised biological waste treatment and incineration plants). Usually found in the downward-facing blower fans that are installed over the building's entrances or in the spaces that are conditioned at different temperatures.

The market for air curtains is expected to rise due to rising demand for high-quality energy-efficient products and increased customer awareness. The market for air curtains is benefiting from increased awareness of energy efficiency. Furthermore, the key driver for the market is the increase in commercial construction activity, particularly in developing economies such as China and India. However, low-quality installation and design may operate as a stumbling block to market expansion.

Based on type, the global air curtain market is segmented into < 1000mm, 1000mm-1500mm, 1500mm–2000mm and > 2000mm. The 1000mm–1500mm segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share throughout the forecast period.

The global air curtain market is segmented into re-circulating air curtains and non-re-circulating air curtains based on product. The non-re-circulating air curtains segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to favorable features such as easy deployment, less expensive, and low maintenance costs.

Based on end use, the global air curtain market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and others. The commercial segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028.

The air curtain market in North America is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing deployment of air curtains in various sectors, rising consumer awareness about energy-efficient solutions, rising investments in research and development activities, and emergence of new entrants in the market in the region are some key factors augmenting demand for air curtains.

Panasonic, Mars Air Systems, Systemair, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Powered Aire Inc., Rosenberg, 2VV s.r.o., Berner, Teplomash, Nedfon, Envirotec, Biddle, Theodoor, Airtecnics, GREE, S&P, Aleco, Ying Ge Shi, TPI Corporation, Teddington France, Stavoklima, Thermoscreens, Tornado, and Novovent.

The Air Curtain report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

