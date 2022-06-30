SAE Media Group reports: The agenda is now available for the highly anticipated Defence Safety Conference set to take place in London this October 2022

LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration are Now Open for SAE Media Group’s Defence Safety 2022 Conference

SAE Media Group reports: The agenda is now available for the highly anticipated Defence Safety Conference set to take place in London this October 2022

Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear

Sponsors: BMT

SAE Media Group is proud to host the 6th Annual Defence Safety Conference, taking place on 3rd – 4th October, in London, UK. The conference is supported by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), the UK MOD’s independent body for regulation, assurance, enforcement, and accident investigation of safety in Defence.

The 2022 Conference theme will be Enhancing Safety Standards for the Future of Defence Innovation and Enterprise. This year’s event will contemplate the importance of safety when considering the rapid pace of innovation; adapting people, culture, leadership, and strategy in relation to organizational change; and the enterprise’s approach to promoting innovation safely in Defence.

As the leading global safety conference specifically focused on Defence, it will continue to promote safety as a core element of military activity and remains a forum for bringing together the leading international service commanders and defence industry stakeholders.

The Defence Safety Conference will seek to address the most significant safety risks facing Defence, focusing on avoidable safety-related deaths and the potential capability and reputational implications for those who operate, supply and support Defence.

Who should attend:

 Military and Government Professionals

 Head of Safety

 Safety Officers

 Head of Army

 Senior Leadership

 Platform/Equipment Manufacturers

 System Integrators

 Heads of Safety and Environmental Protection

 Force Capability/Development Planning

 Head of Risk Management



The newly released brochure is now available at www.defencesafety.com/pr1/einnews

Defence Safety Conference

October 3rd – 4th 2022

London, UK

