Carbon Fiber Market Manufacturers Industry Share Analysis by Capacity, Production and Growth by 2028

Rising demand from aerospace and defense sector and increasing use in manufacture of vehicle components are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Carbon Fiber Market Size – USD 5.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – New technological advancements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carbon Fiber Market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently.

The advantages and benefits associated with carbon fiber such as high tensile strength, lightweight, high stress resistance, corrosion resistance, and flexibility makes the material ideal for manufacturing of high end aircraft and related parts and components. High demand for next generation single-aisle aircrafts is another factor driving steady growth of the market. High end automobile manufacturers such as Bentley and BMW use carbon fibers in exterior components such as bumpers, bonnets, and front ends of vehicles. New technological advancements in the field of carbon fiber is also propelling market growth due to adoption of this material in an expanding range of applications and areas.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Carbon Fiber are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon fiber market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

PAN–based carbon fiber

Pitch–based carbon fiber

Rayon–based carbon fiber

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)

Key Highlights From Report

In January 2019, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services entered into an agreement with Teijin. The purpose of this agreement was to acquire TENAX carbon fiber material from Bombardier Aerostuctures and Engineering Services.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of high end automobile manufacturers as well as major aircraft manufacturers in countries in the region.

The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

