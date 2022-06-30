Carbon Fiber Market Manufacturers Industry Share Analysis by Capacity, Production and Growth by 2028
Rising demand from aerospace and defense sector and increasing use in manufacture of vehicle components are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carbon Fiber Market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently.
The advantages and benefits associated with carbon fiber such as high tensile strength, lightweight, high stress resistance, corrosion resistance, and flexibility makes the material ideal for manufacturing of high end aircraft and related parts and components. High demand for next generation single-aisle aircrafts is another factor driving steady growth of the market. High end automobile manufacturers such as Bentley and BMW use carbon fibers in exterior components such as bumpers, bonnets, and front ends of vehicles. New technological advancements in the field of carbon fiber is also propelling market growth due to adoption of this material in an expanding range of applications and areas.
Key companies profiled in the report include:
Carbon Fiber are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon fiber market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
PAN–based carbon fiber
Pitch–based carbon fiber
Rayon–based carbon fiber
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Continuous carbon fiber
Long carbon fiber
Short carbon fiber
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Aerospace & defense
Automotive
Wind Energy
Sporting goods
Electrical & electronics
Civil Engineering
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)
Key Highlights From Report
In January 2019, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services entered into an agreement with Teijin. The purpose of this agreement was to acquire TENAX carbon fiber material from Bombardier Aerostuctures and Engineering Services.
Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of high end automobile manufacturers as well as major aircraft manufacturers in countries in the region.
The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
