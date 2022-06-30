Canned Tuna Market Sales and Revenue Analysis by Type, Application, Manufactures, Regions and Forecasts From 2021-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid growth of e-commerce channels is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Canned Tuna Market Size – USD 9.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Growing consumer preference to incorporate high-nutritious food in daily diet” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Canned Tuna Market size reached USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of e-commerce channels to enhance supply chain is a major factor driving growth of the market. Tuna is a rich source of healthy fatty acids, which are essential for growth and development. It is particularly crucial for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women to satisfy their nutritional needs. Increasing trend of incorporating nutritionally beneficial food into daily diet to improve health functionality, is in turn, increasing demand for tuna. In addition, rapid growth of e-commerce channels has strengthened supply chain, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the market.

Online retail platforms have grown substantially and eased availability of a wide range of products across the globe. Moreover, increasing use of internet and smartphones, in general, has created several new opportunities for e-commerce platforms. Establishment of various new malls and specialty stores has further strengthened supply chain, thus increasing the sales of tuna and other processed food products.

However, rising popularity of plant-based foods among many individuals is expected to hinder growth of the global market. Growing animal and environmental concerns have influenced consumers to use plant-based products. Easy availability of multiple plant-based fish meat alternatives and their uncanny resemblance to taste and flavor has further influenced consumers to opt for them.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Ocean Brands, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Bumble Bee Foods LLC., Jealsa, Thai Union Group PCL, American Tuna Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc., Starkist Co., and Wild Planet Foods Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The skipjack segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to its array of nutritional qualities. Mercury content of skipjack tuna meat is only 0.144 parts per million. FDA defines skipjack as the best choice due to mercury levels in its flesh and 8-12 ounces of Skipjack should be consumed once a week. Skipjack chunks are high in B-complex vitamins, such as niacin and pyridoxine (B-6), while vitamin E, B12, thiamin, and riboflavin are also abundant.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate. Major manufacturers promote their products at offline retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. In addition, several companies are growing their customer base by opening new physical locations around the world.

The Europe market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. The region is expected to contribute heavily because customers are increasingly opting for simple, ready-to-eat, and convenient seafood options. According to a research conducted by European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products, tuna was the most consumed marine species in Europe in 2020. Major canned tuna consumers in the region are Italy, Spain, and the UK.

In November 26, 2020, Bolton Food, an Italian company, formed a partnership with Oxfam, which is first of its kind in the world, with the goal of establishing new social enterprise sustainability norms in the fishing industry.

Emergen Research has segmented canned tuna market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

