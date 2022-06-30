Military Wearable Market Share, Demand and Industry Trends Forecast to 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Key Players Covered in the Military Wearable Market Research Report are Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), BAE Systems (The U.K), General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (The U.S.), FLIR Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S., Safran (France) Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.), Ultra (The U.K), Other prominent companies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military wearable market size is estimated to showcase robust growth owing to the increasing focus on the production of rugged and lightweight military clothing. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming study, titled, “Military Wearable Market, 2022-2029.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is growing to be the biggest health emergency of all time. The unprecedented spread of the novel coronavirus has led countries to enforce nationwide, prolonged lockdowns, due to which businesses across the world have come to a standstill. The defense sector has also been impacted by the consequences of the pandemic. As published in the Washington Post in May 2020, The U.S. has decided reduce its defense budget for 2021. The leaders at Pentagon are requesting a total of USD 705 billion budget, which is still half of the total federal spending. At Fortune Business Insights™, we closely study the market from various perspectives in order to identify new growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of technology, the market is divided into:

communication and computing

navigation

connectivity

power & energy management

vision & surveillance

and exoskeleton

Based on wearable type, it is fragmented into

Headwear

Eyewear

Wristwear

Hearable

bodywear

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into:

land forces

naval forces

airborne forces

Lastly, on the basis of region, it is segmented into:

North America

Europe

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Military Wearable Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029



Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Aselsan A.S. (Turkey) BAE Systems (The U.K) General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.) Elbit Systems Ltd. (The U.S.) FLIR Systems, Inc. (The U.S.) Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.) Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.) Safran (France) Saab AB (Sweden) Thales Group (France) L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.) Ultra (The U.K), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Key Players to Strengthen Demand in North America

North America is anticipated to lead the military wearable market share during the forecast period. The leading position of the region in the market is attributable to the evident presence of the key players in the U.S. including General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. In addition, the defense expenditure of the U.S. is the highest among all nations. In 2019, a total of USD 732 billion dollars was spent on defense by the country. This is predicted to further strengthen the demand for military wearables in the region.

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Durable Wearables Among Soldiers to Drive Growth

The increasing focus on developing lightweight and durable wearables for soldiers is estimated to drive the military wearable market growth. In addition, the rapidly growing defense spending by countries worldwide due to numerous reasons, such as geographic disputes and terrorism, is anticipated to propel the adoption of military wearables during the forecast period. For instance, according to a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the global spending on defense and military worldwide reached a total of USD 1.917 trillion in 2019, which was higher by 3.6 percent from the previous year’s figures.

Competitive Landscape-

Research & Development to Help Prominent Players Provide Services in Defense

Key players operating in the global military wearable market are embarking on research and development in order to find new opportunities in the defense industry. They are constantly focused on product innovations to resolve the challenges faced by the soldiers. For instance, in March 2018, the U.S. Army signed a contract of night-vision goggles and thermal weapon sights with BAE Systems. This equipment will help the soldiers point out the targets in different weather and lighting conditions.

Industry Developments-

In November 2018, The US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) signed a two-year contract with Lockheed Martin Corporation for the development of ONYX exoskeleton. The contract is worth USD 6.9 million.

