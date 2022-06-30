LEO Satellite Market Worth USD 12740 mn by 2028 : Analysis by Size, Shares, Revenue, Key Companies, Types, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities, Recent Developments

Manufactures - SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, OneWeb Satellites

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is an orbit around Earth with an altitude between the Earth's surface and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi), with an orbital period of between about 84 and 127 minutes.Objects below approximately 160 kilometers (99 mi) will experience very rapid orbital decay and altitude loss.

LEO Satellite market 2022 research report gives experts analysis on the global current market size estimate, market scenario, structure, products, top industry players, segmentation by types, applications. LEO Satellite market report covers the dynamics that have a strong impact on the LEO Satellite market and can also impact its upcoming development. Growth inducing dynamics, market restraints and recent growths have also been analysed in the report in order to deliver profound data about the industry.

The Global LEO Satellite Market Size was estimated at USD 4535.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12740 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.79% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: -

LEO Satellite market report provides analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide LEO Satellite report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Below 50 Kg

50-500 Kg

Above 500 Kg

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Commercial

Military

Others

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of LEO Satellite. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the LEO Satellite Market:

Key Company

SpaceX

Planet Labs

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Thales Alenia Space

OneWeb Satellites

SSL (Space Systems Loral)

Northrop Grumman

ISS-Reshetnev

Kepler Communications

Geographic Segmentation

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

