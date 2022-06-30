Aerospace And Defense Wheel Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025

The global Aerospace and Defense Wheel Market is likely to rebound at a healthy CAGR of >5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025; states Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has been compiled using a variety of analytical methodologies and contains analyzed data on the key players, market scope, and much more. The researchers at Stratview Research have studied the historic and present situation of the top players in the Aerospace and Defense Wheel Market. The report includes highly reliable and vital data that can be beneficial for the key decision-makers and strategists.

This report focuses on key aspects including leading companies, insights into the market trends, the impact of COVID-19, etc. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

Key Features: The report covers –

Market Size and Revenue

Production rate

Covid19 impact on the market

Import/export data

Supply/demand analysis

Market share, CAGR, etc.

What are the factors that drive the market?

According to the report published by Stratview Research, below given are some of the key growth drivers of the global aerospace and defense wheel market -

Increasing passenger traffic,

Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries,

Growing aircraft fleet size,

Increase in share of wide-body aircraft, etc.

Market Segmentation:

According to the report, the Global Aerospace and Defence Wheel Market is segmented in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain –

Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aircraft, and Military Aircraft.

End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket.

Region-Wise – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

View the Report Scope and Table of Contents:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/112/aerospace-and-defense-wheel-market.html

Segment-wise analysis of Aerospace and Defense Wheel Market -

by Aircraft Type - Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aerospace and defense wheel market during the forecast period.

By End-user - Both OEM and aftermarket segments are likely to offer healthy opportunities in the next five years.

Which region is the largest market?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for wheels due to the manufacturing base of the largest commercial OEM, Boeing, and the increasing retrofit market. However, during the next five years, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, wheel manufacturers, distributors, Aircraft OEMs, and Airlines.

The key aerospace OEMs are-

Boeing

Airbus

Bombardier

Embraer

ATR

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

and key airlines are-

Lufthansa

Delta Air

Air China

Singapore Airlines.

The global aerospace and defense wheel market is a highly consolidated market.

The key wheel manufacturers are-

Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems

Honeywell Aerospace

Parker

Safran Landing Systems (Messier-Buggatti-Dowty)

UTC Aerospace Systems.

New product development, regional expansion, and long-term contacts are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in this report –

What will be the growth of the Aerospace and Defense Wheel Market in the foreseeable years?

Who are the key players in the Aerospace and Defense Wheel Market?

Which region/country is expected to remain the largest Aerospace and Defense Wheel Market?

What are the factors driving the Aerospace & Defense Wheel Market?

Which aircraft type is expected to remain the growth engine in the Aerospace & Defense Wheel Market?

What is the supply chain of the Aerospace & Defense Wheel Market comprised?

