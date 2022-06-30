Dangbei Mars Pro Review: A Movie projector with hyper brightness and clarity
Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector is known for its hyper brightness and clarity. It is an ideal projector for home use.NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The projectors hit home entertainment several years ago. Compared to TV, projectors have always been criticized for their low brightness and lack of clarity. As the demand for projectors grows, projector manufacturers are investing more and more in projector brightness, clarity, and intelligence. There emerged a bunch of smart projectors last year, Dangbei Mars Pro included. Today we are going to review the Dangbei Mars Pro in its full aspects, especially in its brightness and clarity.
The basics:
Resolution: 3,840x2,160 pixels
HDR-compatible: Yes
4K-compatible: Yes
3D-compatible: Yes
Lumens spec: 3,200 ANSI
Lamp life : more than 20,000 hours
Pros:
Impressive 4K resolution&3,200 ANSI lumens brightness
3D effects&beautiful audio
Intelligent and thoughtful functions
Cons:
A little bit heavy
Since the release, Dangbei is known for its hyper brightness and 4K clarity.
There is no doubt that the brightness counts most for a projector. The brightness is a substantial and vital indicator for a projector. Whether users can clearly see the projection picture in different light conditions depends on brightness. For a long time, the brightness of projectors has always lost out to televisions. And on this point many users give up buying projectors. Dangbei Mars Pro, fousing on the utmost and actual demands of users, launches an incredible brightness of 3,200 ANSI lumens. The common brightness in projector industry is approximately 2000 ANSI lumens. The 3200 ANSI lumens is rarely seen in such various kinds of projectors. In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro adopts laser light source, which has a good ability to reduce the influence of ambient light so as to keep the native color of the picture. In addition, the life of the laser light source can reach more than 25,000 hours. Calculated according to 10 hours a day, its life is at least 8 years, and according to 8 hours a day, its life is at least 10 years. And it can keep the brightness undiminished for a long time.
The Dangbei Mars Pro sports 4K resolution, and is HDR+ and even 3D compatible. With these two features plus, the every subtle detail can be precisely fetched up. Many people have no idea what the 4K exactly is. The common and popular resolution of the videos on our cell phone video players is 1080p. while the 4K is the double of 1080p. Even though the 4K resolution of Dangbei Mars Pro is reached by pixel-shifting, you can clearly tell the difference. Also, with 3D equipped, the 3D films can be performed perfectly in your private spaces. The immersive film experience will be fullfilled.
Intelligences for better viewing.
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts plenty of intelligent technologies such as intelligent obstacle avoidance and intelligent screen alignment, which makes the use more convenient. It also supports HDR 10, HLG, MEMC. In addition, its built-in 4G RAM and 128G ROM ensure a smooth operation and large memory. The 128G memory is rarely seen even in some high-end laser projectors. Dangbei Mars Pro has got the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, caring your eyes during a long-period viewing.
The sound is perfectly adequate for a film, with Dolby Audio&DTS ensuring the total 20W output ( out of two 10W speakers) pull its weight.
Vocals, mids, and rumbling SFX can be performed well, allowing an immersive viewing experience, making you feel in the real situation.
To sum up, Dangbei Mars Pro is exactly a decent choice for those who are fond of watching movies at home. Dangbei Mars Pro tries to achieve most at the price. If you are one of film fanciers, get one for your entertained life.
Chelsea
Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology Co.,Ltd.
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other