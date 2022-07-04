SpinifexIT announces major Strato updates to enable customers to maximize their SAP SuccessFactors investment
Latest Strato release improves compliance with legislative and data privacy requirements, enhances process efficiency, speed, security, and user experience
We are committed to our goal of making Strato the preferred solution for SAP SuccessFactors customers. This is only the first of a number of major enhancements we will deliver over the coming months.”TAGUIG, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers of Strato, the innovative document generation solution from SpinifexIT, can now benefit from significant enhancements to the platform, including improved data privacy compliance through Strato Storage, the company announced today. Strato enables smart HR and Payroll document generation and automated communications directly from SAP SuccessFactors to help its customers make the most of their SAP investment.
— Gregory Tutt, Global Solutions and Innovations Architect
The new updates include SpinifexIT’s latest version of Strato Storage, which enables HR teams to easily and securely view, store and retrieve documents, letters and forms from the cloud.
This latest Strato release - Strato 1.19 - substantially improves document storage, retention processes, and legislative and data privacy compliance via Strato Storage, enables dynamic number formatting, and allows customers to improve their process efficiency.
The new features include:
Compliance with legislative and data privacy obligations
A key improvement in the latest version is enhanced compliance with legislative and data privacy obligations. Strato Storage now allows users to retain and access documents relating to employees with pending claims, disputes or litigation issues, even after employees have left the company. Strato Storage is aligned with global and local legislation across data retention and privacy requirements such as GDPR.
Easier Document Retrieval
Since its initial release, SpinifexIT has significantly expanded and improved the Strato Storage functionality, including integrating Strato Storage across automated workflows to make storing and finding documents easier. Compatible with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, Talent and Employee Central, Strato Storage integrates fully with Strato Documents and Strato Automate, allowing organizations to embed it into their existing Strato investment at the click of a button. The new functionality included in Strato 1.19 allows for better document tagging and categorizing files within Strato Storage. SpinifexIT will also add improved search functionality in the second half of 2022.
Single Screen View
Strato storage offers a flexible, centralized, single-screen view of all available documents in relevant folders across every SAP SuccessFactors modules via the Strato dashboard from the SAP SuccessFactors home page, including job offer letters and contracts for both HR teams as well as employees when allocated the necessary self-service access. Strato administrators can also assign permissions to employees so they can easily upload their documents to complete their digital personnel file in Strato Storage, and also download them, in a fully protected environment compliant with major data security protocols using the latest data encryption technology.
In addition to improvements to the Strato Storage module, SpinifexIT has introduced a number of other improvements to the Strato Suite. These include:
Dynamic number formatting in Strato Documents
Creating documents with multiple clauses is now much simpler in Strato 1.19. Previously, Strato users could only enumerate document clauses using a conventional numbering format. With this new release, document designers can enumerate clauses and add sub-clauses while applying business rules to show or hide specific content – especially useful when creating contracts and other legal documents that require multiple stipulations.
Improved process efficiency across the Strato Suite
This latest Strato release enables customers to include more actions into their custom workflow to further expedite the document management process. For example, users now have the option to strengthen data privacy compliance by setting automated document expiry and deletion dates, and automatically deactivate terminated employees. They can also integrate Strato with third party applications such as CRMs and internal ticketing systems.
Gregory Tutt, Global Solutions and Innovations Architect at SpinifexIT says, “We're thrilled to share with you the latest updates across the Strato Suite. Our focus for this release is the improvement of the security and compliance aspects of Strato Storage which provides organizations with a more secure and streamlined way to manage their employee documents. Aside from this, we've also made enhancements to improve Strato's speed, security and ease of use. We are committed to our goal of making Strato the preferred solution for SAP SuccessFactors customers to manage their employee documents and storage. This is only the first of a number of major enhancements we will deliver over the coming months."
Availability
The new Strato release will be available to customers on July 9, 2022. Visit the Strato Website for more information or purchase Strato directly from the SAP Store.
To take advantage of the new features, which are free to implement, and upgrade to the latest version, customers should submit a request to the SpinifexIT Customer Care team. Customers can also learn more, schedule a demo, or upgrade to the latest SpinifexIT Easy Suite solutions by contacting info@SpinifexIT.com
Note to Editors
Greg Tutt is available for interview.
About SpinifexIT
SpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, you can accomplish your SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence.
Whether you are just beginning your cloud HXM journey or you have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT’ s innovative solutions will help guide you by driving Payroll and HR operational efficiency and automation, improving payroll processes, improving operational and transactional reporting, increasing data accuracy and anonymization, minimizing compliance risks, and supporting both migrations and new SAP SuccessFactors implementation projects.
SpinifexIT’ s world class solutions are leveraged by many Fortune 500 companies worldwide and run on SAP’s on-premise, hybrid, and cloud platforms. The solutions include Easy Migration, Easy Go Live, Easy Reporter, Easy Clone and Strato Documents.
SpinifexIT is an SAP silver partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.
Heidi Harris
SpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd.
+1 904-649-4067
