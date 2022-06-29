Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,515 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Highlight Public Safety Preparations Ahead of July Fourth Weekend

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, June 30, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District officials to highlight public safety preparations ahead of Independence Day weekend. 

This weekend, the District will implement multi-agency community outreach and engagement efforts, including the deployment of Safety Go Teams, comprised of Violence Interrupters, Credible Messengers, Roving Leaders, and other law enforcement and non-law enforcement partners. Go Teams will be stationed in areas of the community where large gatherings and engage residents to promote safe celebrations.

When:   
Thursday, June 30, at 11 am   

Who:   
Mayor Bowser
Chief Robert J. Contee III, Metropolitan Police Department
Linda Harllee Harper, Director, Office of Gun Violence Prevention   
Mitchell Kannry, Fire Marshal, Deputy Fire Chief, Fire and EMS 

Where:   
13th and U Street, NW
*Closest Metro Station: U Street/African-Amer Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: U Street/African-Amer Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro Station *

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.


Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Highlight Public Safety Preparations Ahead of July Fourth Weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.