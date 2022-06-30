RUTLAND BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL TRESPASS X2 / HINDERING ARREST
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003477
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 2022 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass
Hindering Arrest
ACCUSED: James Debellis
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Anna Karhu
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022, State Police were dispatched to the Cortina Inn, located at 476 Holiday Drive in Rutland Town, for a reported trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Anna Karhu (24) was on the property after receiving notice she was not permitted to be there. While attempting to locate Karhu, James Debellis (53) was asked to leave the property by the staff and refused. Debellis attempted to hinder the arrest of Karhu and both were taken into custody. Debellis and Karhu were issued a citation to appear at Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022, at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2022, 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.