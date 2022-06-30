RUTLAND BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL TRESPASS X2 / HINDERING ARREST

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 2022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass

Hindering Arrest

ACCUSED: James Debellis

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Anna Karhu

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022, State Police were dispatched to the Cortina Inn, located at 476 Holiday Drive in Rutland Town, for a reported trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Anna Karhu (24) was on the property after receiving notice she was not permitted to be there. While attempting to locate Karhu, James Debellis (53) was asked to leave the property by the staff and refused. Debellis attempted to hinder the arrest of Karhu and both were taken into custody. Debellis and Karhu were issued a citation to appear at Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022, at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2022, 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.