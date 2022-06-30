Submit Release
RUTLAND BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL TRESPASS X2 / HINDERING ARREST

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B4003477

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: Rutland                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 2022 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass

 

                      Hindering Arrest  

 

 

ACCUSED: James Debellis

 

AGE: 53

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Anna Karhu

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022, State Police were dispatched to the Cortina Inn, located at 476 Holiday Drive in Rutland Town, for a reported trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Anna Karhu (24) was on the property after receiving notice she was not permitted to be there. While attempting to locate Karhu, James Debellis (53) was asked to leave the property by the staff and refused. Debellis attempted to hinder the arrest of Karhu and both were taken into custody. Debellis and Karhu were issued a citation to appear at Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 12, 2022, at 1000 hours.

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: September 12, 2022, 1000 hours            

 

COURT: Rutland

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

