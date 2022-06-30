Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the 2700 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 1:46 am the Metropolitan Police Department authorized and engaged in the pursuit of the operator of a 2022 Can Am Sports motorcycle. Members believed the driver was wanted in connection to a homicide. Around 2:48 am a MPD official terminated the pursuit in the area of 6th and Penn Streets, Northeast when it was confirmed that the individual was wanted for questioning in connection to a recent homicide offense.

It appears that United States Park Police Officers continued to pursue the vehicle. At 3:02 am, the pursuit ended at the listed location, when the motorcycle was travelling eastbound in the 2700 block of Benning Road, Northeast and lost control. The motorcycle mounted the south curb which caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that there were no signs of life. The operator was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old James Herndon, of Hyattsville, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

