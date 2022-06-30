Democratic Republic of the Congo National Day

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace, Prosperity, and Preservation of the Environment which reflects our common values and shared interests in improving the lives of our citizens.

We look forward to strengthening our partnership on shared priorities such as democratic institutions, economic prosperity, health, and conservation in the Congo Basin.

I look forward to advancing our partnership with the DRC to work for a better future for all Congolese people.