Nestlé and JAB Holding Company Among Leading Vendors in the USA Hot Drinks Market | Globaldata Plc
JAB Holding Company accounted for the largest value share in the US hot drinks sector in 2021
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United States of America (USA) Hot Drinks Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
The US hot drinks market size was estimated at $24.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The US hot drinks market is led by the hot coffee category in both value and volume terms in 2021. The hot coffee category is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2021-2026. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of hot drinks in the country. JAB Holding Company, Nestlé, and The J.M. Smucker Company are the leading companies in the country. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material in the US hot drinks market.
To get comprehensive statistics on US hot drinks market sizing and forecast, download a sample report
US Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Category
- Hot Coffee
- Hot Tea
- Other Hot Drinks
US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Category
Download a sample report for detailed category insights on the US hot drinks market
US Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- E-Retailers
- Food and Drinks Specialist
US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Distribution Channel
Download a sample report for detailed distribution channel insights on the US hot drinks market
US Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Packing Materials
- Flexible Packaging
- Rigid Plastics
- Paper and Board
- Rigid Metal
- Glass
US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Packing Materials
Download a sample report for detailed packaging material insights on the US hot drinks market
US Hot Drinks Market Analysis by City
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Houston
- Miami
- Washington
- Philadelphia
- Atlanta
- Boston
US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Cities
Download a sample report for detailed city insights on the US hot drinks market
US Hot Drinks Market - Competitive Landscape
- JAB Holding Company
- Nestlé
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group
- Private Label
US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Leading Companies
To know more about leading hot drinks companies in the US, download a sample report
US Hot Drinks Market – Key Highlights
- The per capita consumption and expenditure of hot drinks in the US were higher than the global level in 2021
- The per capita consumption of hot coffee was higher in the US than in other categories in 2021
- Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the US hot drinks sector
- Brands are growing at a higher CAGR than private labels in the US hot drinks sector
- Hot coffee was the most sold category in volume terms across leading cities in the US
- “Older consumers” represent the largest subset of the hot drinks sector in the US
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Our team of analysts has placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis of key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes an economic summary of the country along with the labor market and demographic trends.
Related Reports
- Carbonates (Soft Drinks) Market in Brazil - Outlook to 2025; Market Size, Growth, and Forecast Analytics – Click here
- Carbonates (Soft Drinks) Market in Australia - Outlook to 2025; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics – Click here
- Carbonates (Soft Drinks) Market in Argentina - Outlook to 2025; Market Size, Growth, and Forecast Analytics – Click here
- Romania Hot Drinks Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here
- Spain Hot Drinks Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here
US Hot Drinks Market Overview
|Market Size 2021
|$24.6 billion
|CAGR
|>7%
|Forecast Period
|2021-2026
|Key Cities
|New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Boston.
|Key Categories
|Hot Coffee, Hot Tea, and Other Hot Drinks
|Key Distribution Channels
|Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Retailers, and Food & Drinks Specialists
|Key Packing Materials
|Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Paper & Board, Rigid Metal, and Glass
|Leading Companies
|JAB Holding Company, Nestlé, The J.M. Smucker Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group
FAQs
What was the US hot drinks market size in the year 2021?
The hot drinks market size in the US was valued at $24.6 billion in 2021.
What was the US hot drinks market growth rate?
The hot drinks market in the US is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.
Which are the key cities in the US hot drinks market?
The key cities in the hot drinks market in the US are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Boston.
Which are the key categories in the US hot drinks market?
The key categories in the USA hot drinks market are hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks.
Which are the key distribution channels in the US hot drinks market?
The key distribution channels in the USA hot drinks market are hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, e-retailers, and food & drinks specialists.
Which are the key packing materials in the US hot drinks market?
The key pack materials in the USA hot drinks market are flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper & board, rigid metal, and glass.
Who are the key competitors in the US hot drinks market?
The key competitors in the USA hot drinks market are JAB Holding Company, Nestlé, The J.M. Smucker Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group.
Table of Contents
Report Scope
Executive Summary
Part 1: Market Environment
Value and Volume Share of the US in the Global and North American Markets
Growth Analysis of the US Compared to Other Leading Countries in the North America Market
PCC and PCE of the US Compared to Global and North America Market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
The US Hot drinks Sector Snapshot
Market Size Analysis
Cross-Category Comparison -Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Cross-Category Comparison -Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
Market Size Analysis-Category: Hot Coffee
Segment-Level Analysis (in Value and Volume Terms) -Hot Coffee
Market Size Analysis -Category: Hot Tea
Segment-Level Analysis (in Value and Volume Terms) -Hot Tea
Market Size Analysis-Category: Other Hot Drinks
Segment-Level Analysis (in Value and Volume Terms) -Other Hot Drinks
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
Leading Companies Value Share
Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
Pack Material Growth Analysis
Pack Type Growth Analysis
Closure Type Growth Analysis
Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: City Deep Dive
Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities
Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Category
Leading Cities’ Contribution to Volume Growth
Part 8: Consumergraphics
Demographic Analysis
Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis
GDP Growth and Inflation
Population Growth
Labor Market Trend
Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
The US Risk Index (GCRI) 2021
The US Risk Analysis -Compared to Global and North American Markets
Methodology
Definitions
Appendix
About us
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.
Media Contacts
GlobalData
Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com
+44 (0)207 936 6400