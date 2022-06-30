Nestlé and JAB Holding Company Among Leading Vendors in the USA Hot Drinks Market | Globaldata Plc

JAB Holding Company accounted for the largest value share in the US hot drinks sector in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United States of America (USA) Hot Drinks Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.



The US hot drinks market size was estimated at $24.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The US hot drinks market is led by the hot coffee category in both value and volume terms in 2021. The hot coffee category is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2021-2026. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of hot drinks in the country. JAB Holding Company, Nestlé, and The J.M. Smucker Company are the leading companies in the country. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material in the US hot drinks market.

US Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Category

Hot Coffee

Hot Tea

Other Hot Drinks



US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Category

US Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Retailers

Food and Drinks Specialist

US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Distribution Channel

US Hot Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Packing Materials

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastics

Paper and Board

Rigid Metal

Glass



US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Packing Materials

US Hot Drinks Market Analysis by City

New York

Los Angeles

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Miami

Washington

Philadelphia

Atlanta

Boston

US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Cities

US Hot Drinks Market - Competitive Landscape

JAB Holding Company

Nestlé

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

Private Label

US Hot Drinks Market Share, by Leading Companies

US Hot Drinks Market – Key Highlights

The per capita consumption and expenditure of hot drinks in the US were higher than the global level in 2021

The per capita consumption of hot coffee was higher in the US than in other categories in 2021

Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the US hot drinks sector

Brands are growing at a higher CAGR than private labels in the US hot drinks sector

Hot coffee was the most sold category in volume terms across leading cities in the US

“Older consumers” represent the largest subset of the hot drinks sector in the US

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts has placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis of key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes an economic summary of the country along with the labor market and demographic trends.

US Hot Drinks Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $24.6 billion CAGR >7% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Cities New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Boston. Key Categories Hot Coffee, Hot Tea, and Other Hot Drinks Key Distribution Channels Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Retailers, and Food & Drinks Specialists Key Packing Materials Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Paper & Board, Rigid Metal, and Glass Leading Companies JAB Holding Company, Nestlé, The J.M. Smucker Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

FAQs

What was the US hot drinks market size in the year 2021?

The hot drinks market size in the US was valued at $24.6 billion in 2021.

What was the US hot drinks market growth rate?

The hot drinks market in the US is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

Which are the key cities in the US hot drinks market?

The key cities in the hot drinks market in the US are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Boston.

Which are the key categories in the US hot drinks market?

The key categories in the USA hot drinks market are hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks.

Which are the key distribution channels in the US hot drinks market?

The key distribution channels in the USA hot drinks market are hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, e-retailers, and food & drinks specialists.

Which are the key packing materials in the US hot drinks market?

The key pack materials in the USA hot drinks market are flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper & board, rigid metal, and glass.

Who are the key competitors in the US hot drinks market?

The key competitors in the USA hot drinks market are JAB Holding Company, Nestlé, The J.M. Smucker Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group.

Table of Contents

Report Scope

Executive Summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of the US in the Global and North American Markets

Growth Analysis of the US Compared to Other Leading Countries in the North America Market

PCC and PCE of the US Compared to Global and North America Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

The US Hot drinks Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross-Category Comparison -Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison -Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis-Category: Hot Coffee

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value and Volume Terms) -Hot Coffee

Market Size Analysis -Category: Hot Tea

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value and Volume Terms) -Hot Tea

Market Size Analysis-Category: Other Hot Drinks

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value and Volume Terms) -Other Hot Drinks

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities

Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Category

Leading Cities’ Contribution to Volume Growth

Part 8: Consumergraphics

Demographic Analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

The US Risk Index (GCRI) 2021

The US Risk Analysis -Compared to Global and North American Markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

