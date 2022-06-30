Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1300 Block of Kalmia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect grabbed the victim and asked the victim for money. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/0M9uUQBOG2k

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###