MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 20, 2022 to Monday, June 27, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 20, 2022, through Monday, June 27, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 68 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 20, 2022

A BB gun and a Vanguard starter pistol were recovered in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-087-707

A Springfield XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tristen Ware, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-087-927

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tavon Anthony Shaw, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 22-087-969

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Julius Prince, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-088-497

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Sidney Efrem Johnson, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-088-506

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Trevon Antonio Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-088-524

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Gerald Turner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-088-619

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Damond Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-088-789

A New England shotgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-088-899

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Irving Place, Southeast. The follow person was arrested: 19-year-old Savion James, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-089-029

A Detonics Combat Master .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Carl Bradford, III, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-089-104

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Deandre Rharshad Onley, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Prisoner Escape, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-089-122

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-years-old Maurice James Small, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-089-137

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Corey Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-089-153

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 Crimson Trace .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Maurice Nelson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-089-155

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Saadiq Mateen Logan, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-089-165

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-089-229

Thursday, June 23, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Lakeisha Frances Herring, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-089-465

A Hi-Point C-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-089-630

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of K Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marcell Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-089-654

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-089-805

Friday, June 24, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jeanarlos Polanco, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-112

A Smith & Wesson 5906 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-090-231

A Colt M4-22 .22 caliber rifle, an AR-15 “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, and a Glock 19 6mm caliber BB gun were recovered in the 1700 block of R Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 22-090-278

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-090-303

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Valley Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-090-304

Saturday, June 25, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-090-418

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Juan Greene, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-678

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jennifer Portillo, of Louisiana, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-090-716

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-090-727

A Smith & Wesson SDVE40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-090-797

A Sig Sauer P-229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Airiss Keyshawn Faulkner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-816

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Khyree White, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-869

A FNX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Charles Lerico Hardy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-878

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old DJ Poston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-890

A Century Arms Micro Draco 7.6.39 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old James Corey Price, of Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-903

A Taurus G3 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Simms Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Antwan Hardy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-090-916

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-090-917

Sunday, June 26, 2022

A Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Rodolfo Lazaro Hernandez, of Miami, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-091-167

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Donyae Kwali Smith-McClary, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-221

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Trezhon Franklin Delaney, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 22-091-242

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Amari Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-246

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Francisco Mercado, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-262

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of R Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old James Thomas Todd, of Hyattsville, MD, for Unlawful Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-322

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Darrius Berry, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-091-325

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Darrington Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Sidney Verren Rogers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-091-328

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-091-366

Monday, June 27, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Lenwood Wilson Gayles, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-396

Two Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolvers were recovered in the 3700 block of 9th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-080-959

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-091-756

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-091-793

A Taurus Millennium Pro .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Horner Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Corey Deshawn Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-809

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Malik Shaquille Lloyd, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Permit Revoked, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-091-842

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Hobart Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-091-869

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-091-873

A Tara TM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Terrell Lamont Samuels, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-884

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Nathaniel Rasheed Brodie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-091-895

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Kamal Ali, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-914

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Biniam Gereamlak, of Santa Rosa, CA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-091-917

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-091-919

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

